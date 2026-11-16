CLARK, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – Junior Chamber International (JCI) has named the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of the World. The ten honorees, from Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Syria, Tunisia, the USA and Venezuela, were announced at a press conference held during the 2026 JCI World Congress at the Marriott Hotel in Clark.

The 2026 JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World honorees with 2026 JCI President Alejandra Castillo, 2027 JCI President Nihal Zoroğlu and JCI Secretary General Elvin Teo at the 2026 JCI World Congress in Clark, Philippines.

All under 40, the honorees were selected from nominations worldwide. Their work spans medicine, education, culture, science and children’s rights.

At the press conference, the honorees shared their personal stories and goals, encouraging young people to pursue excellence in their careers and public service.

“JCI exists to help young people create positive change. These ten honorees show what that looks like worldwide,” said Alejandra Castillo, 2026 JCI President.

The international judging panel included:

Alejandra Castillo, 2026 JCI President

Ami Dar, Founder and Executive Director, Idealist.org

Shannon Kobran, Head of Education and Training, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

# Name Country Category 1 Emna Mizouni Tunisia Cultural Achievement 2 Linda Montilla-Celis Venezuela Academic Leadership 3 Ehab Badwi Syria Children, Peace and Human Rights 4 Khadija Maalej Tunisia Children, Peace and Human Rights 5 Tatsuro Hoshino Japan Children, Peace and Human Rights 6 Summer Okibe Nigeria Children, Peace and Human Rights 7 Michelle Tiong Malaysia Academic Leadership 8 Yassine Belghith Tunisia Medical Innovation 9 Kenneth Smith USA Scientific and Technological Development 10 Muzoon Almellehan Syria Children, Peace and Human Rights

https://toyp.jci.cc

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