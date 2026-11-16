Ten honorees from seven countries recognized at JCI World Congress in Clark, Philippines
CLARK, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – Junior Chamber International (JCI) has named the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of the World. The ten honorees, from Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Syria, Tunisia, the USA and Venezuela, were announced at a press conference held during the 2026 JCI World Congress at the Marriott Hotel in Clark.
All under 40, the honorees were selected from nominations worldwide. Their work spans medicine, education, culture, science and children’s rights.
At the press conference, the honorees shared their personal stories and goals, encouraging young people to pursue excellence in their careers and public service.
“JCI exists to help young people create positive change. These ten honorees show what that looks like worldwide,” said Alejandra Castillo, 2026 JCI President.
The Judging Panel
The international judging panel included:
Alejandra Castillo, 2026 JCI President
Ami Dar, Founder and Executive Director, Idealist.org
Shannon Kobran, Head of Education and Training, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network
The 2026 JCI TOYP World Honorees
#
Name
Country
Category
1
Emna Mizouni
Tunisia
Cultural Achievement
2
Linda Montilla-Celis
Venezuela
Academic Leadership
3
Ehab Badwi
Syria
Children, Peace and Human Rights
4
Khadija Maalej
Tunisia
Children, Peace and Human Rights
5
Tatsuro Hoshino
Japan
Children, Peace and Human Rights
6
Summer Okibe
Nigeria
Children, Peace and Human Rights
7
Michelle Tiong
Malaysia
Academic Leadership
8
Yassine Belghith
Tunisia
Medical Innovation
9
Kenneth Smith
USA
Scientific and Technological Development
10
Muzoon Almellehan
Syria
Children, Peace and Human Rights
https://toyp.jci.cc
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