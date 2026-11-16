Education technology firm Qimingdaren appoints Eric Muqing Li Co-CEO

CHENGDU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2026 – According to a report by Leiphone, Eric Muqing Li, formerly Head of Global Business at Tencent Cloud AI, has recently been appointed Co-CEO of Qimingdaren, an AI-focused education technology company.

Eric Muqing Li received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and was a visiting scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In 2016, he joined YITU Technology, where he led the development of the company's early AI industrialization framework and witnessed firsthand the rise of China's "AI Four Little Dragons" from their startup beginnings to their peak.In 2018, Li joined Tencent YouTu Lab as Chief Solution Architect, where he was responsible for bringing computer vision technologies into practical applications. He subsequently served as Chief Architect and Deputy General Manager of Tencent Cloud Intelligence, before becoming Head of Global Business at Tencent Cloud AI.During his time at Tencent, he led teams in driving the real-world deployment of large models and other AI technologies across more than 20 industries. He also built the overseas business from the ground up, promoting the localization of AI products and solutions to better meet the needs of local markets.In September this year, Li officially left Tencent and subsequently joined Qimingdaren as Co-CEO.According to a veteran AI industry professional, Li, who was born around 1990, is one of the few young leaders in applied AI to have experienced the full arc of China's AI industry: the peak years of the "AI Four Little Dragons," the development of computer vision labs at major technology companies, the commercialization and deployment of large models, and the expansion into overseas markets.His appointment as Co-CEO of Qimingdaren may bring fresh perspectives and a distinctive approach to innovation in the education industry.

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