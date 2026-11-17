HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 November 2026 - The VinFuture Foundation has announced that VinFuture Sci-Tech Week 2026 will feature eight major events from December 2 to 8, 2026. Under the theme "Science Drives – Prosperity Rises," the week will bring together world-leading scientists, experts, and technology business leaders to discuss issues critical to humanity's future, ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and healthcare to ocean technologies and sustainable development.

Under the theme "Science Drives – Prosperity Rises," VinFuture Sci-Tech Week 2026 will feature a series of scientific dialogues addressing some of the most pressing and widely discussed topics across key fields. Photo: VinFuture.



VinFuture Sci-Tech Week 2026 will comprise eight major events: the 3rd Annual International Open Innovation Conference; the VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony; Dialogues with the 2026 VinFuture Prize Laureates; Inspirational Talks – The Next Breakthroughs; the "Science for Life" Symposia; the VinFuture Discovery Talk series; the VinFuture Art Exhibition; and the Presidents Innovation Forum 2026.



At the heart of the week will be the 2026 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, honoring outstanding scientific and technological achievements with the potential to unlock new possibilities and bring prosperity to millions of people worldwide. The ceremony will take place on the evening of December 4 at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi.



Following the Award Ceremony, the Dialogues with the 2026 VinFuture Prize Laureates on December 5 will provide opportunities for in-person engagement between the laureates and Vietnam's scientific community and young talents. The morning session, "Inspirational Journeys," will feature personal stories of scientific passion, the pursuit of groundbreaking research, and aspirations to create meaningful societal change. The afternoon session, "Breakthrough Innovations," will explore the scientific foundations and practical applications of the laureates' achievements, while fostering in-depth academic exchanges and international research collaboration.



Also on December 5, the Presidents Innovation Forum, themed "Rethinking the Graduate: From Learning to Capability," will bring together leaders of universities and academic institutions alongside Vietnamese and international businesses. Discussions will focus on innovative models, initiatives, and practices aimed at reimagining higher education to advance human capital development, scientific research, and innovation ecosystems.



The remaining five activities will further enrich the week's program. Opening the series, the 3rd Annual International Open Innovation Conference, themed "Reshaping the AI-Powered Economy," will examine the impact of AI on research, manufacturing, and governance, as well as innovation models that can help countries and organizations adapt to the emerging wave of technological transformation.



On December 7, Inspirational Talks: The Next Breakthrough will spotlight emerging breakthrough technologies and the pathways from scientific discovery to real-world application, connecting scientists, experts, and businesses.



The week will conclude on December 8 with the "Science for Life" Symposia, addressing two pressing themes: "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation of Healthcare" and "Sustainable Oceans and Smart Maritime Futures." International experts will explore the applications of AI in diagnosis, treatment, and improving healthcare quality, alongside technological solutions for marine resource management, ocean ecosystem conservation, and the development of smart maritime systems.



A distinctive feature throughout the week will be the VinFuture Discovery Talk series, hosted at 12 research institutes and universities across Vietnam. The series will connect world-leading scientists with Vietnamese researchers, faculty members, and students. Through direct discussions on frontier research trends, these exchanges are expected to expand academic networks and foster long-term research partnerships.



Complementing the scientific events, The Foliage VI – From Lab to Life art exhibition will open on December 2 at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA). Inspired by the journey of a scientific idea from theoretical conception to practical application, the exhibition will showcase works by nine prominent Vietnamese artists, offering fresh perspectives on the intersection of science and art.



The year 2026 marks the sixth season of VinFuture Sci-Tech Week and the VinFuture Prize, which have collectively attracted 7,951 nominations from nearly 120 countries and territories. Over the previous five prize cycles, 48 scientists were honored for 20 scientific achievements with far-reaching impacts on humanity. In the 2026 cycle alone, VinFuture received 1,819 nominations from 79 countries and territories, spanning diverse research fields with significant potential to benefit humanity.



Beyond establishing itself as one of the world's leading science and technology prizes, VinFuture has actively promoted in-depth scientific exchanges, international academic dialogues, and public engagement with science. These efforts are helping position Vietnam as a meeting point for global scientific minds, strengthening international collaboration, and accelerating the translation of scientific achievements into real-world benefits.



Schedule of Events: VinFuture Sci-Tech Week 2026



- December 2, 2026: Opening of The Foliage VI – From Lab to Life art exhibition, at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA).



- December 2–3, 2026: 3rd Annual International Open Innovation Conference: "Reshaping the AI-Powered Economy," at VinUniversity.



- December 4, 2026: 2026 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, at Ho Guom Opera House.



- December 5, 2026: Dialogues with the 2026 VinFuture Prize Laureates.

Morning: "Scientific Journey," at VinUniversity.

Afternoon: "Breakthrough Innovations," at Almaz Convention Center.

Morning: "Frontier Science for Humanity."

Afternoon: "From Breakthrough Science to Enterprise."

Morning: "AI and Digital Transformation of Healthcare."

Afternoon: "Sustainable Oceans and Smart Maritime Futures."

Presidents Innovation Forum: "Rethinking the Graduate: From Learning to Capability," at VinUniversity.Inspirational Talks: "The Next Breakthrough," at Almaz Convention Center."Science for Life" Symposia, at Almaz Convention Center.

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