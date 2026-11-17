TAY NINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 November 2026 – Sun World Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province will hold a series of cultural activities marking Vietnam Culture Day on Nov. 24, which falls within Cambodia's Bon Om Touk holiday from Nov. 23 to 25. Reachable by road from Phnom Penh, the mountain offers Cambodian visitors a chance to explore Vietnamese Buddhist heritage and traditional arts.

The Tay Bo Da Son Buddha statue and the summit complex of Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh.

From Phnom Penh, visitors can travel by road via the Bavet-Moc Bai border crossing and combine the trip with Ho Chi Minh City. Ba Den Mountain welcomed its 5 millionth visitor of 2026 on Oct. 23.The mountain also shares a Buddhist tradition with Cambodia. Ba Pagoda, a pilgrimage site in southern Vietnam, is associated with the worship of the mother goddess Linh Son Thanh Mau. At 986 meters, the Buddhist complex on the summit overlooks the Tay Ninh plain reflecting the place of Buddhism and folk belief in southern Vietnamese culture.The program includes exhibitions, a cultural market, a prayer ceremony and art workshops from mid-November. Under Resolution 28/2026/QH16 of the National Assembly, Nov. 24 is Vietnam Culture Day, a paid day off, observed nationwide for the first time this year.The painting exhibition "Mach Ngam Di San Viet" (Undercurrents of Vietnamese Heritage) will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20 beside the Sutra Pillars on the summit, with an opening on Nov. 21. The Moc Thien exhibition of Buddhist-themed wood sculptures opens on Nov. 15 at Dieu Nghia Lecture Hall in the Ba Pagoda complex.On Nov. 21 and 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Ba Den Leaf Market, themed "Three Regions," will let visitors exchange leaves for specialty dishes from northern, central and southern Vietnam, while the Tam An stage hosts performances and folk games. A lantern-offering ceremony for peace will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Tay Bo Da Son Square.From Nov. 20 to 29, visitors can also join painting, calligraphy and pottery activities and meet artists.

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