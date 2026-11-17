SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2026 – PRISM Summit 2026, the flagship summit of the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS), concluded on Thursday, 12 November 2026 at METT Singapore, bringing together 170 senior communications leaders, journalists, board directors and technology experts across the region. Held under the theme From Message to Mandate, the Summit examined how communications leaders can move beyond message delivery to influence organisational decisions, safeguard reputation and build stakeholder trust in an environment shaped by artificial intelligence, fragmented media and heightened scrutiny.

Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, delivering the Guest-of-Honour keynote

Earned media still sets the benchmark: 79% call earned coverage an important success indicator, even as 51% say the media landscape is shrinking and 48% say earned media is harder to secure.

AI visibility is redefining success: AI visibility and citations are emerging as key success indicators, and 72% recognise that press releases boost generative engine optimisation (GEO).

AI is freeing up time for strategy: 68% use AI most or all of the time, and strategic communications is rated the top competency for 2027 at 77%.

Guest-of-Honour Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, delivered the opening keynote, emphasising the critical role of communicators as trusted advisers to leadership, to help provide insight and judgement to guide better decisions and build organisational credibility. "The most valuable communication is not always the message that goes out. Sometimes it is the uncomfortable truth that gets brought in," he said.Rosianna M. Silalahi, President Director of KompasTV, shared how standing for facts and editorial independence has kept Kompas Indonesia's most trusted news brand despite mounting political and economic pressure, and urged PR professionals to build lasting relationships with trusted media rather than chase reach. "Reach is not necessarily trust. Virality is not credibility," she said. Glenda Gloria, Co-Founder and Executive Editor of Rappler, said, "Technology may change how we communicate, but it should not change who we are or why we do what we do," sharing how clarity of purpose became Rappler's best defence against coordinated online attacks, and urged communicators to stay grounded in their values as technology reshapes the industry.The day closed with the unveiling of findings from the inaugural Singapore State of PR and Communications Survey, jointly conducted by Media OutReach Newswire and IPRS, which found that while 76% of practitioners have integrated AI into their workflows, only 15% feel in full control of their AI visibility.State of PR and Communications SurveyPamela Phua, Managing Partner, Southeast Asia, Media OutReach Newswire, presented highlights from the inaugural Singapore State of PR and Communications Survey, which captured how local practitioners view changing PR dynamics, an evolving media landscape, AI visibility and the use of AI tools in their daily workflows. Key findings include:"Tools, control and trust is why we are entering the golden age of PR," she said. The full findings will be released later in the year.IPRS thanks its Title Sponsor Media OutReach Newswire; Silver and Coffee Sponsor Notified; Silver Sponsors Isentia and Truescope; Official PR Agency Pinpoint PR; Venue Partner METT Singapore; Audience Engagement Partner Pigeonhole; Supporting Partners Edge Digital, the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), World Communication Forum Association (WCFA), Davos Communications Summit & Awards, Asia Pacific PR Network (APRN), Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) and Singapore Press Club (SPC); Media Partners Humas Indonesia and PR Indonesia; and all speakers and delegates for their contributions to PRISM Summit 2026.

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