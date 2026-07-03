Jollibee brand value jumps 32% to $3.3 billion, tops Philippines restaurant rankings

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - Jollibee Group brands Jollibee, Mang Inasal, and Chowking were recognized in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 report as the country's top three most valuable restaurant brands, with Jollibee leading the restaurant sector and accounting for around 80% of total restaurant brand value.

Jollibee Group brands Jollibee, Mang Inasal, and Chowking, were the top 3 restaurant brands in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 ranking, reflecting the strength and value of the Group's portfolio of homegrown restaurant brands.



The report places the three brands within the broader context of the Philippines' top-performing corporate brands, where brand value and brand strength are increasingly tied to consumer demand, pricing strength, resilience, and long-term business value.



According to Brand Finance, the Philippine restaurant sector reached approximately USD4.1 billion in brand value, growing 29% year-on-year, with Jollibee accounting for around 80% of total restaurant brand value.



Jollibee Ranks No. 2 Most Valuable Philippine Brand for Third Consecutive Year; Mang Inasal Rises to No. 2 Strongest Brand Overall



The report ranked Jollibee No. 2 in brand value across Philippine restaurant and non-restaurant brands for the third consecutive year. The brand also received a Brand Strength Index score of 87.9 out of 100, placing it as the fifth-strongest restaurant brand worldwide in the Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 report, where it was cited as the only Philippine and Southeast Asian brand included in the global ranking.



Brand Finance attributed Jollibee's performance to stronger brand strength, sustained customer demand, and strong brand appeal across core markets. The report also linked the brand's momentum to same-store sales growth, rising transaction volumes, revenue growth, record systemwide sales, continued U.S. expansion, and successful expansion in Vietnam, marked by the opening of its 200th store in the market.



Mang Inasal delivered one of the report's most notable improvements, rising from seventh to second in brand strength across Philippine restaurant and non-restaurant brands. Its Brand Strength Index advanced 7.4 points to 95.2 out of 100, from 87.8 in 2025, lifting its brand strength rating from AAA to AAA+. Its brand value grew 28% to USD482 million, supporting its inclusion among Brand Finance's "Brands to Watch" for 2026.



Brand Finance credited Mang Inasal's performance to its position within Jollibee Foods Corporation, including scale, operational support, and broad market visibility.



Chowking also advanced in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 report, rising to No. 31 among the country's most valuable brands.



Beyond these Philippine brand rankings, Jollibee Foods Corporation operates a broader global portfolio of 20 brands with more than 10,400 stores and cafés across 33 countries, including Tim Ho Wan, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Compose Coffee, Smashburger, Highlands Coffee, Milksha, and other brands across fast food, coffee and tea, bakery, casual dining, and beverage technology.



Ernesto Tanmantiong, Chief Executive Officer of Jollibee Foods Corporation, said: "These recognitions reflect the enduring strength of our brands and the trust we have earned from consumers across generations. Strong brands are strategic assets: they deepen customer loyalty, support sustainable growth, and enhance the resilience of our business, particularly in a dynamic operating environment.



"These rankings are more than brand accolades; they offer a view into the intrinsic value we are building every day. Notably, Jollibee's brand value of USD3.3 billion alone represents a substantial level relative to our current market capitalization, highlighting a meaningful opportunity to convert brand strength into sustained, long-term value for our shareholders."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com