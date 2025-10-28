Corporate

JinkoSolar panels power new Costco warehouse

October 28, 2025 | 15:02
(0) user say
Trinity Energy tops Washington store with high-efficiency modules, cutting warehouse emissions by 30%.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the company has supplied modules to Trinity Energy for a Costco Warehouse in the State of Washington.

Approximately 1,000 EAGLE® G6 modules were installed at Costco in Richland, Washington. The project was registered with JinkoSolar's EAGLE® Preserve, which recently became Washington State's first approved solar stewardship program. For any modules at this Costco site that reach end-of-life, EAGLE® Preserve will pick up those modules at no cost to Trinity or Costco and ensure those modules are recycled in a sustainable way.

"JinkoSolar is pleased to supply market leading EAGLE® G6 modules in conjunction with EAGLE® Preserve in Washington State," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S) Inc. "It is rewarding to work with Trinity who, like JinkoSolar, cares deeply about sustainability and circular economy."

"JinkoSolar is helping us build a creative and effective solar project solution for Costco," said Darin Leonard, President of Trinity Structures. "As a Washington company, it is important that we work with a company like JinkoSolar whose modules are the first in the sector to comply with the Washington recycling law."

"Trinity is helping businesses like Costco achieve their sustainability commitments while ensuring operations are not impacted due to a lack of available energy," said Tim Owen, Chief Operations Officer for Trinity Energy. "Responsibly recycling modules at end-of-life highlights our combined focus on eliminating harmful environmental impacts."

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

By PR Newswire

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

TagTag:
JinkoSolar JinkoSolar panels Costco warehouse Trinity Energy

