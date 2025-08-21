Corporate

JAM OFF 2025 Returns to Singapore with Star Lineup

August 21, 2025 | 18:00
(0) user say
The music festival kicks off ahead of the city’s race weekend.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2025 - Singapore's race weekend celebrations will hit a new high as JAM OFF 2025 transforms Sentosa into a vibrant hub of music, culture, and talent on 27 and 28 September 2025.

Organised by Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, JAM OFF 2025 will deliver two high-energy days of world-class performances, exclusive entertainment experiences, and cross-cultural exchange in the lead-up to the highly anticipated Singapore race weekend.

The festival's spotlight shines brightest on Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa, where music meets the thrills at the park for a truly unique concert experience. Fans can look forward to South Korean superstar Rain, delivering his signature charisma and show-stopping stage presence, alongside some of Hong Kong, China's most celebrated stars – Ekin Cheng, Hins Cheung, Stephy Tang, JC, and Nowhere Boys – all set to light up the theme park with their hits and high-energy performances.

Adding to the excitement, festival-goers can enjoy select experiences from Halloween Horror Nights 13 at Universal Studios Singapore, making this a weekend where adrenaline and artistry collide. Public ticket sales open 22 August 2025 at 12 noon via KLOOK (https://www.klook.com/en-US/activity/171117) and Ticketmaster, and fans are urged to secure their spots early for this one-of-a-kind GPSS highlight.

"With this year's line-up, we're bringing together some of Asia's most dynamic talents for an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and entertainment," said Evette Chan, Event Director of Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd. "Whether you're here for the headliners at Universal Studios Singapore or the energy of our VOICE and BEATS finals at Palawan Green, there's something for everyone to enjoy."

Competitions That Celebrate Talent

JAM OFF's position within the GPSS calendar extends beyond concerts to spotlight regional and cultural talent exchange. The festival's two signature competitions – JAM OFF VOICE (27 September) and JAM OFF BEATS (28 September) – return to Palawan Green, Sentosa, bringing together powerhouse vocals and electrifying 2vs2 dance battles. Contestants will vie for cash prizes, trips to the next JAM OFF stop, and the opportunity to perform on an international stage before an all-star judging panel from Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and South Korea.

JAM OFF VOICE registrations run from 16 August to 12 September via this link. Aspiring finalists will perform in English or Chinese (Mandarin/Cantonese) at the Grand Finals on 27 September, before a distinguished judging panel featuring Singaporean beatboxer Dharni Ng, Hong Kong, China-based soprano Hedy Chan, and Singaporean entertainer Allen Moo. Apart from the Judges' Winner, the live audience will also get to participate by voting for their favourite as the Live Votes' Winner. Winners will also receive cash prizes and round-trip tickets to the next JAM OFF VOICE showcase, with all prizes presented by Hong Kong, China's Stephy Tang.

JAM OFF BEATS will see top regional dance crews battle it out in the Breaking 2vs2 and All Style 2vs2 categories, with registrations running from 17 August to 26 September via the Diggin app. Champion and Runner-Up teams will walk away with cash prizes and round-trip flights to the next JAM OFF BEATS stop for an electrifying showdown.

"We are excited to bring back our signature JAM OFF VOICE and BEATS Contest following last year's success. This year, we hope to provide even more young talents from around the world with a platform to showcase their passion and take their dreams to the next level," continued Evette.

A Festival Village Alive with GPSS Energy

Beyond the headline acts and competitions, JAM OFF 2025, proudly part of the GPSS celebrations, will turn Palawan Green into a buzzing festival village bursting with sights, sounds and flavours.

Across 27 and 28 September, visitors can dive into interactive games, cool off with race-themed ice lollipops, and be swept up in the energy of live performances from JAM OFF VOICE and BEATS finalists, together with artistes from Hong Kong, China and Singapore. Every corner will offer something to discover, creating an atmosphere alive with music, culture and camaraderie, and building the anticipation that will sweep through Singapore ahead of race weekend.

For full programme and details of JAM OFF 2025 and the VOICE and BEATS contest, please visit JAM OFF's Official Instagram Page.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for JAM OFF 2025's headline concerts at Universal Studios Singapore are now on sale. For the latest line-up announcements and registration details for VOICE and BEATS, visit JAM OFF's official Instagram (@jamoff_official) or Xiao Hong Shu page.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information please visit: https://www.instagram.com/jamoff_official/

By JAM OFF

JAM OFF 2025 singapore

