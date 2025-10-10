ixCrypto Index Q3 2025 Review: Top Ten Coins Rebalanced

Pi Pepe

Stellar

Avalanche

Binance MEXC Bitget OKX Gate.io OKX Huobi Global (NEW) Crypto.com Coinbase Exchange Upbit (NEW)

Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume Number of Constituents 19 in Q3 2025 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40% Currency US Dollar Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 24x7



(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors) Website https://ix-index.com/

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-Volume Cut-off



Price Cumulative



Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap# 1 Bitcoin $2,278,834,864,037 $60,457,203,956 $112,122.64 59.48% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $474,442,908,932 $36,732,560,860 $4,141.48 71.87% 29.90% 3 XRP $174,946,226,380 $6,744,877,164 $2.87 76.43% 10.26% 4 Solana $103,279,479,871 $7,173,252,818 $210.74 79.13% 6.85% 5 Dogecoin $33,834,299,395 $2,889,726,619 $0.24 80.01% 2.15% 6 TRON $31,227,703,047 $1,014,111,972 $0.34 80.83% 1.90% 7 Cardano $28,644,283,255 $1,501,932,628 $0.81 81.58% 1.73% 8 Hyperliquid $15,151,737,591 $345,997,654 $47.10 81.97% 0.95% 9 Chainlink $13,835,002,419 $1,051,639,356 $21.68 82.33% 0.88% 10 Sui $12,440,898,179 $1,364,157,180 $3.28 82.66% 0.70% 11 Stellar $12,174,766,375 $521,674,738 $0.37 82.97% 0.70% 12 Bitcoin Cash $11,100,080,657 $496,087,329 $556.21 83.26% 0.66% 13 Avalanche $10,440,454,130 $789,262,379 $30.01 83.54% 0.76% 14 Hedera $9,848,921,954 $430,732,838 $0.22 83.79% 0.55% 15 Litecoin $8,380,178,217 $742,597,878 $106.85 84.01% 0.49% 16 Toncoin $7,947,705,221 $238,221,371 $2.72 84.22% 0.41% 17 Shiba Inu $7,607,518,622 $252,779,336 $0.00 84.42% 0.42% 18 Polkadot $6,362,234,896 $329,933,823 $4.00 84.59% 0.39% 19 Uniswap $5,992,742,481 $476,047,315 $7.75 84.74% 0.30%

Index Constituent ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ixCrypto



Altcoin 10



SR Index 1 Bitcoin 20.00% 51.98% 10.00% 38.85% - - 2 Ethereum 20.00% 19.45% 10.00% 18.38% 10.00% 28.73% 3 XRP 20.00% 12.78% 10.00% 10.76% 10.00% 16.83% 4 Solana 20.00% 10.14% 10.00% 8.80% 10.00% 13.75% 5 Dogecoin 20.00% 5.65% 10.00% 4.92% 10.00% 7.70% 6 TRON - - 10.00% 4.63% 10.00% 7.24% 7 Cardano - - 10.00% 4.42% 10.00% 6.91% 8 Hyperliquid - - 10.00% 3.27% 10.00% 5.12% 9 Chainlink - - 10.00% 3.15% 10.00% 4.93% 10 Sui - - 10.00% 2.82% 10.00% 4.39% 11 Stellar - - - - 10.00% 4.40%

Crypto 90-day-average Crypto Market Cap 90-day-average Crypto Volume Index Level Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50 Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional Bitcoin $2,278,834,864,037 $60,457,203,956 27640.65 50.00% 81.72% Ethereum $474,442,908,932 $36,732,560,860 36240.60 50.00% 18.28%

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-



volume Cut-off



Price Cumulative



Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap 1 USDT $165,529,410,166 $117,007,574,784 $1.0003 4.32% 40.00% 2 USDC $67,794,328,942 $14,891,104,436 $0.9999 6.09% 40.00% 3 USDe $10,082,403,116 $266,715,140 $1.0008 6.35% 14.55% 4 Dai $5,365,005,371 $16,886,154,186 $0.9999 6.49% 5.45%

Index Name Bloomberg Ticker TradingView Ticker Reuters Ticker Real-time Delayed ixCrypto Index IXCI IXCI2 IXCI .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXCBI IXCBI2 IXBI .IXBI1 ixEthereum Index IXCEI IXCEI2 IXEI .IXEI1

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2025 3quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 17October 2025 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series1.1 Constituent Eligibility UpdateFollowing the latest quarterly review and careful consideration, the IX Asia Index Advisory Committee ("the Committee") has approved the inclusion of Binance coin (BNB) as an eligible constituent in various ixCrypto Indexes, effective from the 2025 Q4 review. In accordance with Section 3.9 of the index methodology ("Conflict of Interest Rule"), BNB had previously been excluded to avoid potential conflicts of interest. The Committee noted that the inclusion of BNB has been discussed in past review meetings, reflecting a continuous evaluation of market developments over the years. The Committee considered various factors including change of its shareholding structure, evolution of world environment on cryptocurrencies and how Binance evolved in this evolution. With its significant market capitalization and liquidity, the inclusion of BNB is expected to enhance the index's market representativeness and better reflect the overall performance of the cryptocurrency market.1.2 ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")The number of constituents will decrease to 19 with 0 additions and 2 deletions.AdditionsNo additionDeletionsAfter the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 84.74%* (excluding stablecoins, which represents 6.66% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 75.38%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.Since the last review, there has been a increase in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.09T to USD3.83T (+23.95%), and a increase in the daily volume from USD107.37B to USD163.91B (+52.66%). Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price increased by 3.45% since the last review.1.3 ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ("IXSR5")AdditionsNo additionDeletionsNo deletion1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ("IXSR10").AdditionsNo additionDeletionsNo deletion1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").AdditionsDeletions1.4 ixCrypto BTC/ETH IndexesAs of the cut-off date on 30September 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 87.71% and 12.29% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 81.71% and 18.28% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.1.5 ixCrypto Stablecoin IndexThe number of constituents will remain at 4. Stablecoin comprises 6.66% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 97.45% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.AdditionsNo additionDeletionsNo deletion3. Exchange ReviewTo ensure a fairest price objective, all indexes are calculated based on average of multiple exchanges. As a result of exchange review, 10 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:Removed ExchangesNilThe selected 10 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders' background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com. More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents' weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/.ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto IndexAs of 30 September,2025# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market CapWeightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio IndexesAs of 30 September 2025Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional IndexAs of 30 September 2025Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin IndexesAs of 30 September 2025ixCrypto Indexes DisseminationReal time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.The vendor tickers are shown below:For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia IndexesFor data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.htm