Thanh Thanh Cong residential area a promising urban hub in Tay Ninh province

October 29, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
A promising urban development project is being developed by Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Zone (TTC IZ) as the investor and Saigon Thuong Tin Real Estate Joint Stock Company (TTC Land) as the project developer.

Located in An Hoi Quarter, Trang Bang ward of Tay Ninh province, the more than 42-hectare TTC residential area is designed to accommodate around 13,000 people.

Thanh Thanh Cong residential area a promising urban hub in Tay Ninh province
The residential area spans more than 42 hectares in Trang Bang of Tay Ninh province

The ground-breaking ceremony occured in September, the developer plans to invest roughly $69 million into the development. The project stands out as a convergence of exceptional advantages, offering sustainable living and investment values, the investor said.

It directly benefits from the dynamism of the existing TTC Industrial Zone (IZ), which boasts an occupancy rate of over 95 per cent, ensuring strong housing and service demand. In addition, the planned 500-hectare expansion of the zone further to the east strengthens the area’s development potential.

Its transport infrastructure is highly advantageous. To the west, it borders a major arterial road and to the south, it adjoins a completed resettlement area with full infrastructure.

Regional connectivity is another key highlight. It lies just 43km northwest of downtown Ho Chi Minh City via National Highway 22, offering ideal accessibility for commuting and business. In the near future, the completion of the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai Expressway will significantly shorten travel time and enhance urban connectivity.

Moreover, being located near the Trans-Asian Belt and only 24km from Moc Bai Border Gate, the residential area opens the gateway to vibrant international trade, creating boundless opportunities for economic and cultural growth.

All these elements come together to form a prime location, where residents can enjoy convenient living while seizing exceptional development opportunities.

Developed by an experienced duo of companies with extensive expertise in industrial and residential real estate, Thanh Thanh Cong residential area is envisioned as a potential eco-urban development.

It forms part of an integrated ecosystem alongside the existing Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Zone, its upcoming expansion, and surrounding residential zones.

Notably, the planned access to the park via the roundabout at Ho Chi Minh Road and arterial road will further affirm the area’s central position and growth potential.

With its strategic central location, the project is set to ensure easy mobility and direct benefits from the robust growth of nearby industrial areas, shaping a convenient, modern, and sustainable living and working environment.

To meet all residential and lifestyle needs, the venture will offer a diverse range of property types integrated with various internal amenities, including commercial centre for shopping and dining, a community centre and sports complex for recreation, fitness, and social connection, polyclinic for comprehensive healthcare, and integrated school system, offering high-quality education for children.

Residents will also enjoy a lush, green, and refreshing environment, featuring Trang Bang riverside park, themed gardens, a swimming pool, and water park, creating ideal spaces for leisure and family enjoyment across all ages.

Backed by the developmental vision of TTC IZ, a member of TTC Group, the residential area will not only be an ideal place to live, but also a promising long-term investment, fostering a prosperous future for the community.

By Quynh Chau

Thanh Thanh Cong Tay Ninh province residential area Urban hub

