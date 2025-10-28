Intel reveals plans to expand operations in Vietnam

Intel plans to expand its operations in Vietnam

"The shifting plan is to enhance its efficiency and competitiveness. Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) expects local authorities to help with equipment operation licensing and ensure air freight security during the import of production lines to the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, where the facility is located," said Kenneth Tse, general director of IPV, at a meeting on October 24 with Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

Earlier this month, Intel began recruiting additional staff in Vietnam through the end of 2025, mainly production technicians. IPV said the move is part of efforts to prepare its workforce for manufacturing expansion. However, the number of new staff or the timeline for the new production lines to begin operation has not been disclosed.

The plant in Vietnam is Intel’s largest assembly and testing facility, accounting for more than half of its global output and employing over 6,000 workers. The facility has adopted new technologies, including Intel’s most advanced 18A chip line.

After nearly 20 years of operation in Vietnam, it has exported more than four billion units, contributing over $100 billion to Vietnam’s export turnover as of the second quarter this year.

“Intel’s presence at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park stands out as a highlight in attracting high-quality foreign investment, creating jobs, and fostering the spread of scientific, technological, and innovation capabilities across Vietnam,” said Duoc.

“The city wants to attract high-quality external resources, particularly capital, technology, advanced management, and expertise from leading global corporations such as Intel,” he added.

