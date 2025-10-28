Corporate

Intel reveals plans to expand operations in Vietnam

October 28, 2025 | 15:17
(0) user say
US chipmaker Intel plans to shift its assembly, packaging, and testing operations from its Costa Rica facility to potential markets such as Vietnam, part of its ongoing global strategic transition and adjustments to optimise its manufacturing operations.
Intel reveals plans to expand operations in Vietnam
Intel plans to expand its operations in Vietnam

"The shifting plan is to enhance its efficiency and competitiveness. Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) expects local authorities to help with equipment operation licensing and ensure air freight security during the import of production lines to the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, where the facility is located," said Kenneth Tse, general director of IPV, at a meeting on October 24 with Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

Earlier this month, Intel began recruiting additional staff in Vietnam through the end of 2025, mainly production technicians. IPV said the move is part of efforts to prepare its workforce for manufacturing expansion. However, the number of new staff or the timeline for the new production lines to begin operation has not been disclosed.

The plant in Vietnam is Intel’s largest assembly and testing facility, accounting for more than half of its global output and employing over 6,000 workers. The facility has adopted new technologies, including Intel’s most advanced 18A chip line.

After nearly 20 years of operation in Vietnam, it has exported more than four billion units, contributing over $100 billion to Vietnam’s export turnover as of the second quarter this year.

“Intel’s presence at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park stands out as a highlight in attracting high-quality foreign investment, creating jobs, and fostering the spread of scientific, technological, and innovation capabilities across Vietnam,” said Duoc.

“The city wants to attract high-quality external resources, particularly capital, technology, advanced management, and expertise from leading global corporations such as Intel,” he added.

WIPO director general to visit Vietnam WIPO director general to visit Vietnam

Director general of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang will visit Vietnam on September 25-26 at the invitation of the Ministry of Science and Technology, aiming to expand cooperation in the field of intellectual property and innovation.
NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam

AI is making advancements across the globe and across industries, creating impacts that will last across time.
Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialisation Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialisation

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam have signed an MoU on comprehensive cooperation in intellectual property (IP).
Vietnam amends Law on Intellectual Property Vietnam amends Law on Intellectual Property

The amendments to the Intellectual Property (IP) Law aims to shift the focus from "rights protection" to assetisation, commercialisation, and marketing of IP rights (IPR), considering them as assets that can be valued, bought, sold, and mortgaged.

By Nguyen Kim

