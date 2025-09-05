Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chip Gear Frenzy Surges 24%, Tops $100B Run-Rate

September 05, 2025 | 15:08
(0) user say
Foundries burn cash faster than ever as AI cravings force fabs to splurge on EUV monsters that print transistors thinner than a virus.

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 24% year-over-year to US$33.07 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Second quarter 2025 billings registered a 3% quarter-over-quarter expansion supported by the leading-edge logic, advanced high bandwidth memory (HBM) related DRAM applications, as well as increase in shipments to Asia.

"The global semiconductor equipment market registered a strong first half of 2025 with more than $65 billion in revenue, building on the record billings of $117 billion in 2024," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Chipmakers continue to invest in production capacity to support advanced logic and memory innovation powering the AI wave, as well as key projects to bolster regional supply chain resilience."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars, with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
  • Monthly WWSEMS, a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
  • SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample of the EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

By PR Newswire

SEMI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
chip semi semiconductor supply chain

Related Contents

Carlsberg offers excellence in Vietnam

Carlsberg offers excellence in Vietnam

Dassault Systèmes consider Vietnam a destination for key projects

Dassault Systèmes consider Vietnam a destination for key projects

Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam’s semiconductor rise

Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam’s semiconductor rise

UK-Vietnam semiconductor collaboration gains momentum

UK-Vietnam semiconductor collaboration gains momentum

Rising supply chain demands tackled amid global headwinds

Rising supply chain demands tackled amid global headwinds

THILOGI expands into Laos to strengthen cross-border logistics

THILOGI expands into Laos to strengthen cross-border logistics

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020