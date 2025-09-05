Chip Gear Frenzy Surges 24%, Tops $100B Run-Rate

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 24% year-over-year to US$33.07 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Second quarter 2025 billings registered a 3% quarter-over-quarter expansion supported by the leading-edge logic, advanced high bandwidth memory (HBM) related DRAM applications, as well as increase in shipments to Asia.

"The global semiconductor equipment market registered a strong first half of 2025 with more than $65 billion in revenue, building on the record billings of $117 billion in 2024," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Chipmakers continue to invest in production capacity to support advanced logic and memory innovation powering the AI wave, as well as key projects to bolster regional supply chain resilience."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars, with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends

Monthly WWSEMS, a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.