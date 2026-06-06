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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Igloo expands into life insurance with Chubb Life partnership in Vietnam

June 06, 2026 | 11:25
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On June 2, Igloo, Southeast Asia’s only full-stack AI insurtech company, announced a strategic partnership with Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Co., Ltd. and PT Chubb Life Insurance Indonesia, to distribute insurance solutions across Vietnam and Indonesia through Ignite by Igloo, its insurance sales intermediary platform.
Igloo expands into life insurance with Chubb Life partnership in Vietnam
Photo: Shutterstock

Through the partnership, Chubb Life’s portfolio of life, health, and critical illness products will be distributed through Ignite, Igloo’s AI-powered platform for insurance agents.

Agents in both markets will gain access to long-term life insurance, critical illness cover, and health protection products, adding to the general insurance products currently distributed through the Ignite platform.

Ignite by Igloo currently operates an agency network across both markets and works with more than 40 insurer partners and over 75 distribution partners across the region. The platform automates the selling process, provides in-app training through its iLearn modules, and gives agents access to products from multiple insurer partners in a single interface.

This partnership marks Igloo’s expansion from its predominantly general insurance portfolio into the life insurance segment, aligning with the company’s strategy to diversify into life and health product categories and deepen its role in closing the protection gap in Southeast Asia.

Life insurance penetration in Southeast Asia remains low. In Vietnam, life premiums represent approximately 1.3 per cent of GDP, while in Indonesia, the figure sits at approximately 1 per cent of GDP. Addressing this gap, the collaboration combines Chubb Life’s underwriting expertise and product design with Igloo’s on-the-ground agent network and digital distribution reach to make life insurance more accessible for individuals across both countries.

“This partnership with Chubb Life is a significant milestone in Igloo’s journey to become the operating system for insurance in Southeast Asia,” said Raunak Mehta, CEO of Igloo.

“By combining Chubb Life’s premium insurance solutions with Igloo’s technology and agency platform, we are enabling agents in Vietnam and Indonesia to offer life, health, and critical illness coverage in ways that are convenient, affordable, and relevant to their customers. Our aggressive AI-native drive will also see AI applied across the entire agency management cycle, simplifying onboarding, learning and selling agency teams.”

The partnership demonstrates Igloo’s role as a technology infrastructure provider of choice for global insurers seeking to reach mass-market consumers in Southeast Asia. For Chubb Life, the collaboration offers access to Igloo’s on-the-ground agency capabilities and digital distribution network in Vietnam and Indonesia, enabling the company to provide expanded access to insurance solutions for individuals and families in these markets. This approach supports Chubb Life’s commitment to making quality life and health insurance more accessible and relevant to customers, wherever they are.

Sang Lee, president of Chubb Life Southeast Asia and New Zealand, and country president of Chubb Life Vietnam, said, “Vietnam and Indonesia are home to millions of families seeking greater financial security and access to quality health protection. By partnering with Igloo and leveraging the Ignite platform, we can deliver Chubb Life’s trusted life, health, and critical illness solutions to people where and how they need them. This collaboration enables us to support customers at every stage of life, helping them protect what matters most and plan confidently for the future.”

The parties will commence rollout activities from June this year, with further details on product launches and local initiatives to be announced at a later stage.

Igloo raises $36 million in funding Igloo raises $36 million in funding

Igloo, an insurtech firm headquartered in Singapore, has successfully concluded its Pre-Series C funding round, securing a substantial $36 million.
Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

Vietnamese insurtech startup Saladin has raised an undisclosed amount in Series A funding led by SBI Ven Capital through its joint fund with Kyobo Securities from South Korea and NTUitive from Singapore.
Vietnam's life insurance industry to surpass $7 billion by 2030 Vietnam's life insurance industry to surpass $7 billion by 2030

Vietnam's life insurance industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9 per cent, increasing from $6 billion in 2026 to $7.2 billion by 2030 in terms of gross written premium, according to a report by GlobalData on April 15.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Southeast Asia insurance market Igloo Chubb life insurance partnership Insurtech

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