INDIBA launches DeepRES R6 radiofrequency precision device

November 13, 2025 | 14:44
INDIBA® proudly unveiled the DeepRES R6, the world's first 448 kHz Static Radiofrequency system featuring six Smart RES electrodes.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2025 - At Cosmoprof Asia 2025, INDIBA® proudly unveiled the DeepRES R6, the world's first 448 kHz Static Radiofrequency system featuring six Smart RES electrodes. Building on over four decades of radiofrequency innovation, this new generation of INDIBA® technology redefines how beauty and wellness professionals deliver results—uniting precision, consistency, and comfort in one seamless experience.

INDIBA Unveils DeepRES R6 — The New Era of 448 kHz Radiofrequency Precision

The DeepRES R6 represents a new chapter in INDIBA®'s legacy of excellence. By harmonizing its signature 448 kHz frequency—trusted globally for its safety and effectiveness—with a hands-free, multi-channel system, INDIBA® transforms traditional treatments into a refined, effortless ritual of beauty and rejuvenation.

"DeepRES R6 upholds the core of INDIBA® 448 kHz technology while modernizing how it's experienced," said Charles Chin, CEO of INDIBA Asia Group. "It introduces an operator-light workflow that enhances efficiency and precision—without compromising the comfort, elegance, or results our partners expect."

Designed for larger body areas such as the abdomen and thighs, the DeepRES R6 integrates real-time thermal sensing with six Smart RES electrodes, ensuring even energy distribution and consistent thermal sensation. The result is a deeply relaxing, skin-smoothing experience—reflecting INDIBA®'s harmony of science, wellness, and beauty.

At the Hong Kong debut, Tracy Chu, a devoted fan of INDIBA®, joined the celebration to share her personal experience of INDIBA®'s comforting warmth and visible results—an embodiment of beauty powered by science.

"DeepRES R6 elevates the 448 kHz experience to a new dimension," said Remco Schmitz, CEO of INDIBA Group. "It brings together innovation, performance, and repeatability in a design that empowers today's beauty and wellness professionals."

DeepRES R6 offers:
•⁠ ⁠Six Smart RES Electrodes – for larger-area precision and effortless application
•⁠ ⁠True Hands-Free Operation – enabling multitasking and service efficiency
•⁠ ⁠Smart Temperature Technology – ensuring optimal performance and comfort
•⁠ ⁠Intuitive Preset Modes – Comfort, Advanced, and Expert, for personalized results

The DeepRES R6 is now available through INDIBA®'s regional partners. Beauty and wellness centers may request an exclusive product demonstration from their local representative.

INDIBA® DeepRES R6 — Seamless, Effortless, Limitless.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By INDIBA

INDIBA DeepRES R6 Radiofrequency precision device Smart RES electrodes

