Singapore Museum Launches WonderBot AI Guide

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HeritageSG and Tencent announced a strategic partnership to bring immersive, game-based learning and conversational AI into HeritageSG's institutions and programmes, beginning with the launch of WonderBot 2.0 at the Children's Museum Singapore (CMSG).

In 2025, Tencent contributed over S$750,000 in technology support and cash contributions to elevate digital initiatives within Singapore's museums and heritage sector, including the development of WonderBot 2.0. Moving forward, Tencent will continue to expand its support in Singapore to advance culture, heritage, and the arts over the next two years.

The launch of WonderBot 2.0 also marks Tencent's pioneering social impact collaboration in Singapore. It is powered by Tencent's digital avatar, 3D modelling and semantic understanding technologies, enabling voice-responsive interactions, interactive missions, and personalised learning journeys for young visitors. Through natural conversations and guided activities, children can explore museum stories in intuitive and engaging ways, transforming a traditional visit into an interactive learning experience.

Beyond this first installation, the partnership establishes a platform for HeritageSG to pilot and scale digital initiatives across its programmes and partnerships, while creating opportunities to collaborate with technology partners and local creatives to build shared capabilities and accelerate innovation.

Reimagining Heritage Learning Through Play

Located on the first floor of CMSG's exhibition space, WonderBot now serves as an intelligent companion guiding children through interactive exhibits and activities. Combining conversational AI with gamified learning, WonderBot encourages curiosity, experimentation, and discovery, turning a museum visit into a two-way learning experience calibrated to the child's age range.

Through quizzes, storytelling, and interactive missions, WonderBot invites children to explore heritage through play, making learning more engaging and memorable while encouraging questions and meaningful dialogue.

This initiative supports CMSG's mission to inspire learning through play and forms part of Tencent's broader commitment to "Tech for Good", complementing its ongoing initiatives in youth education and sustainability.

"Drawing on Tencent's deep experience in game technology, interactive design, and digital cultural preservation, we wanted to help create a museum experience that feels responsive, engaging, and playful," said Murphy Zhao, Country Manager of Tencent Singapore and Head of Global Game Technology, Tencent. "As Tencent Singapore recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, we're proud to contribute to the development of a digitally inclusive and culturally connected society for the next generation."

Ms Asmah Alias, Director of Galleries, Exhibitions and Museums at HeritageSG, added, "Partnerships like this demonstrate how emerging technologies can make heritage learning more engaging and accessible for families and students."

"The Children's Museum Singapore is where curiosity takes hold. WonderBot is now more than a mascot — it's a companion that listens, learns, and laughs alongside our visitors. Through this collaboration with Tencent, we want to redefine how children today get to experience our heritage," continued Ms Asmah Alias.

WonderBot 2.0 will be available to the public from 4 February 2026 as part of the Children's Museum Singapore's permanent interactive experience.

