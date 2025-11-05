iHerb Singapore Launches 11.11 Wellness Mega Sale from November 5 to 24

Digestive Enzymes – Promotes healthy digestion and relieves occasional discomfort.

High Absorption Magnesium – Supports energy production and muscle relaxation.

MSM with OptiMSM® – Helps maintain joint flexibility and connective tissue health.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire -5 November 2025 - iHerb, a trusted global e-commerce platform for health and wellness, announced the launch of its annual 11.11 Wellness Mega Sale, offering customers in Singapore special sitewide discounts from November 5 to 24.From November 5–12, shoppers can enjoy 26% off sitewide with promo code "iherb26," followed by 20% off from November 13–24 using promo code "iherb8." The campaign highlights iHerb's continued commitment to providing access to authentic, high-quality wellness products at exceptional value.Trusted by Millions Around the WorldFounded in California in 1996, iHerb serves over 13 million customers worldwide, offering more than 1,800 trusted brands and thousands of science-backed wellness products, supported by more than 53 million verified customer reviews.Recognized for its focus on authenticity and quality, iHerb partners directly with manufacturers to ensure that every product is stored and shipped from climate-controlled facilities, maintaining freshness and product integrity.Customers in Singapore can enjoy free shipping on orders over SGD 60, with delivery typically within four days.Spotlight on Doctor's BestAmong iHerb's long-standing brand partners, Doctor's Best continues to be one of the most popular choices among customers. Founded in California in 1990 by a group of physicians, the brand was built on the belief that science and nutrition should work together to support better health. Guided by its philosophy of "Science-Based Nutrition," Doctor's Best formulates supplements using clinically researched, high-purity ingredients for quality you can trustCustomer Favourites Include:In recent years, Doctor's Best introduced a Women's Series designed to support women's unique wellness needs, from energy and digestive balance to beauty and sleep support. For families, the brand also offers Kids' Vitamin Gummies — fun, tasty, and easy to include in your child's daily routine. Shop Smarter, Live HealthierThrough initiatives such as the 11.11 Wellness Mega Sale, iHerb continues to make global wellness accessible to customers in Singapore, offering a wide selection of trusted products delivered quickly and reliably.For more information about the 11.11 Wellness Mega Sale, visit iHerb Singapore. Promo code "iherb26" is valid from November 5–12, and "iherb8" from November 13–24. Terms and conditions apply.Discover why millions around the world trust iHerb for authentic, high-quality wellness essentials delivered straight to their door.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.