IFS Earns Sole Gartner Customers' Choice Recognition

January 14, 2026 | 16:05
(0) user say
The enterprise software provider stands alone as the only vendor achieving Customers' Choice status in Gartner's field service management peer review report, based on direct user feedback and ratings.

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Field Service Management report - the only vendor to receive this distinction.

Cathie Hall, Chief Product and Customer Officer at IFS, said, "As IFS continues to drive forward the Industrial AI revolution, we feel this recognition represents an important independent validation of our leadership position in this market, and our focus on innovation. Being the only vendor with a Customers' Choice Distinction for field service management is something the team at IFS is proud of."

IFS continues to trailblaze the application of AI in the industrial setting with very specific industry use cases, and Field Service Management is a key area where Industrial AI has been applied to deliver service excellence, optimize workforce efficiency, and grow service revenues.

Customer feedback is essential for IFS in shaping its product roadmap and drives the continual innovation striven for at IFS to enable service-centric organizations to accelerate growth and deliver for their customers.

This is the latest in a string of recent Gartner recognitions for IFS, having been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner, "Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises", and a Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for Product-centric Enterprises in the Manufacturing industry earlier last year.

Vendors placed in the upper-right "Customers' Choice" quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" have received strong ratings for overall experience, product capabilities, and service & support relative to the market. This is a good indicator for satisfaction with the vendor's products in this market. Reviews from IFS' peers include:

  • "Functionality: IFS offers a wide range of features that cover the entire service cycle" – Applications Manager, Services
  • "Working in partnership with IFS over several years has produced significant gains in utilization, efficiency and end user experience." - IT Director, Energy and Utilities
  • "IFS has been and continues to be incredibly collaborative with us throughout the entire process. They are quick to step in as needed when clarification or support is needed." Director of Customer Services and Support, Manufacturing
  • "IFS have worked with us in lock step, truly listening to our business needs and reflecting the conversation in their roadmaps." Global Director Service Solutions, IT Services.

You can download the full report here: https://www.ifs.com/assets/service-management/customers-choice-fsm-gartner-peer-insights-report

Learn more about how IFS supports organizations through its field service management solutions at: https://www.ifs.com/solutions/field-service-management

Gartner, Voice of the Customers Field Service Management, Peer Contributors, 16 December 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-only-vendor-to-be-named-a-customers--choice-in-the-2025-gartner--peer-insights--voice-of-the-cus,c4291591

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/final---gartner-s-voc-2025-fsm-press-release-930x-423px,c3500253

Final - Gartner s VoC 2025 FSM Press release 930x 423px

By PR Newswire

IFS Enterprise software provider Industrial AI software

