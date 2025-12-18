Corporate

IFS announces 2026 conference series dates

December 18, 2025 | 14:55
(0) user say
The enterprise software firm has scheduled its major global customer and partner events for next year.

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced its complete 2026 event schedule, with ticket sales now open for IFS Connect 2026 and IFS Unleashed 2026.

IFS Unleashed 2026 – Flagship Global Event
12–16 October, 2026 – Orlando, Florida

IFS Unleashed is the flagship global conference, offering exclusive access to Industrial AI innovations, strategic vision and roadmap, peer insights, and industry-level breakouts. Unleashed 2026 will continue advancing the Industrial AI agenda across aerospace, energy, manufacturing, utilities, and other asset-intensive industries.

Attendees benefit from unparalleled networking opportunities with global industry leaders, customers, analysts, and global partners. The event emphasizes practical learning and ongoing value realization, featuring hands-on workshops, solution-specific content streams, and executive sessions that provide actionable insights to drive measurable business outcomes and help organizations harness the power of Industrial AI.

IFS Connect 2026 – Regional Series

IFS Connect is a platform for sharing insights on industry trends, digital innovation, and business challenges at a regional level. Bringing together customers, partners, and IFS leaders, the series offers high-value networking and direct access to IFS experts and peers to support long-term success. IFS Connect showcases the latest product developments, success stories, and practical solutions – helping participants envision their future with IFS and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.

The IFS Connect regional series will take place between March and May 2026 across ten strategic locations worldwide:

  • 10 March – Connect DACH, Munich
  • 2 April – Connect France, Paris
  • 8 April – Connect Benelux, Amersfoort
  • 23 April – Connect Nordics, Gothenburg
  • 29 April – Connect UK&I, Silverstone
  • 30 April – Connect MEA, Dubai
  • 8 May – Connect ANZ, Melbourne
  • 13 May – Connect Italy, Milan
  • 17 May – Connect EE, Warsaw
  • 27 May – Connect Japan, Tokyo

Introducing the 2026 Annual Pass

New for 2026, IFS is offering an Annual Pass that provides access to both the IFS Connect regional events and IFS Unleashed 2026. This comprehensive pass delivers outstanding value for organizations seeking to maximize their engagement with IFS throughout the year, enabling attendees to benefit from regional insights and global innovation in one seamless package.

"Following the incredible momentum from Industrial X Unleashed, we're excited to bring our global community together throughout 2026," said Oliver Pilgerstorfer, Chief Marketing Officer at IFS. "IFS Connect gives our customers region-specific insights and face-to-face collaboration, while Unleashed provides the global stage for unveiling how Industrial AI is reshaping entire industries. The new Annual Pass makes it easier than ever for our customers and partners to stay at the forefront of industrial innovation all year long."

Register now by visiting https://go.ifs.com/annualpass to secure an Annual Pass. Early registration is encouraged as capacity is limited. The Annual Pass can be purchased from the preferred Connect site. A code will be provided for IFS Unleashed registration when it opens in 2026.

Building on the momentum from November's Industrial X Unleashed—where IFS demonstrated real-world Industrial AI applications alongside Anthropic, Boston Dynamics, 1X Technologies, and Siemens—the 2026 calendar extends this conversation globally through ten regional Connect events and the flagship Unleashed conference in Orlando.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-announces-ifs-unleashed-and-ifs-connect-series-dates-for-2026,c4283379

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/all-access-pass-pr,c3496672

All Access Pass PR

IFS

