Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IFC considers $200 million investment in VPBank sustainability bond

August 19, 2025 | 22:58
(0) user say
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is mulling a $200 million investment in a five-year sustainability bond to be privately issued by VPBank.
IFC considers $200 million investment in VPBank sustainability bond

The proceeds of the bond will be used to expand VPBank 's sustainable finance portfolio by financing eligible climate and social projects in line with the Sustainable Finance Framework to be established by the bank, which will adhere to the International Capital Market Association's Sustainability Bond Guidelines and the IFC's Climate Definitions.

The proposed IFC investment is expected to catalyse the sustainable financing activities of commercial banks in Vietnam and help create market standards for sustainable bonds issued by commercial banks.

Through the initiative, the IFC expects to contribute to the continued growth of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance in Vietnam and help address the sector's increasing financing needs by supporting the bank to grow its SME and women-owned SME loan portfolio.

Additionally, the IFC's investment, complemented by advisory support focused on climate finance, will allow VPBank to strengthen and expand its climate and sustainability business in line with its green banking strategy by implementing best practices that ensure transparency and improve monitoring and reporting.

With this project, the IFC also expects to promote greater environmental sustainability by promoting internationally recognised best practices in climate and sustainable banking and demonstrating the viability of sustainable financing instruments to other market participants, thus encouraging replication by other banks in Vietnam.

The initiative will enable VPBank to attract additional long-term funds, which are scarce in the current macroeconomic environment. As the anchor investor, the IFC is committed to subscribe up to $200 million from its own account of the total issuance amount of $300 million. The IFC's anchor role will be crucial to boosting the interest of other investors to mobilise an additional $100 million.

Furthermore, VPBank will receive the IFC's upstream and advisory services to grow its climate portfolio and expand to new climate asset classes.

VPBank secures record $1 billion sustainable syndicated loan VPBank secures record $1 billion sustainable syndicated loan

Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) has announced the successful execution of a landmark international syndicated loan transaction with an initial value of $1 billion, with an upsize option available depending on the bank's future funding requirements.
VPBank secures $350 million loan facility from SMBC, partner DFIs, and bilateral agencies VPBank secures $350 million loan facility from SMBC, partner DFIs, and bilateral agencies

VPBank signed a $350 million loan facility on July 29 with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), partner development financial institutions (DFIs), and bilateral agencies.
VPBank leverages AWS Skill Builder to fuel digital transformation VPBank leverages AWS Skill Builder to fuel digital transformation

VPBank announced on August 7 that it has integrated Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Skill Builder into its cloud computing training program to foster continuous learning at scale.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VPBank sustainable bond IFC green finance

Related Contents

Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Nam A Bank and GCPF partner on climate adaptation finance

Nam A Bank and GCPF partner on climate adaptation finance

Vietnam urged to elevate standards to advance IFC ambitions

Vietnam urged to elevate standards to advance IFC ambitions

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

Green finance framework vital for reshaping industrial future

Green finance framework vital for reshaping industrial future

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

Latest News ⁄ Money

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020