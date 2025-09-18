Corporate

iBoozee Smart Robotic Juice Machine 2025: Singapore Gets First Asia Dose

September 18, 2025 | 09:27
(0) user say
One tap blends fruit in forty five seconds, cutting labour thirty per cent and gifting food tech writers Singapore vending innovation keywords.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - iBoozee, an ASEAN Award-winning innovator in the food and beverage technology sector, today marked a new milestone in its expansion with the unveiling of its Smart Robotic Mixed Fruit Juice and Apple Machines in Singapore. Building on over a year in the market, this launch reaffirms iBoozee's leadership in redefining healthy, on-the-go choices through freshness, innovation, and lifestyle convenience.

The iBoozee vending machines are the first in Asia to feature Dual Fruit Dispensing Technology, allowing customers the experience of enjoying either pure apple juice, orange juice, or a customised mix—all freshly pressed on demand. Each serving contains the equivalent of 3-4 of an apple or orange, with no added sugar, water, or preservatives, making this an excellent lifestyle choice for anyone living in a city with a hectic pace and who yet want the best and freshest to stay fit and sharp.

Healthy Convenience, Powered by Smart Tech
More than just machines, iBoozee deliver:

  • Robotic Processing Technology: Fruits are washed, cut, squeezed, and served in real time, with a transparent process customers can watch.
  • Smart IoT Monitoring: Operators receive live data on sales, inventory, and machine performance, ensuring consistent quality and uptime.
  • Cashless Transactions: Fully integrated with PayNow, NETS, cards, and e- wallets for a seamless, hygienic experience.
  • Food Safety & Hygiene: Self-cleaning cycles and airtight storage ensure all its fruits are kept fresh, in tip-top condition and safe for consumption.

Says Deric Yeo, Group Chief Operating Officer of iBoozee: "We believe that true wellness shouldn't be complicated or costly. In the midst of a hectic day, a healthy choice should be the easiest one to make. Hence, we created our Smart Robotic Mixed Fruit and Apple Juice: to offer a drink that is not only refreshing and affordable but genuinely better for you. For the student sprinting to class, the professional powering through an afternoon, or the parent needing a nourishing moment—this is for you. iBoozee is our commitment to making wellness convenient, accessible, and within everyone's reach."

With an ambitious goal of deploying 500 units across Singapore by end 2027, iBoozee is truly poised to become the nation's largest provider of smart robotic juice machines. The initial roll-out of these machines will include high traffic locations to maximise visibility and convenience. Commercial buildings like offices and shopping malls, public transportation hubs and high-impact neighbourhoods like the Central Business District will be the first to enjoy these smart robotic juice machines. iBoozee's future-ready machines are already present in Malaysia and concrete plans for expansion are in place for key markets like Indonesia and the Philippines.

Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Beyond healthy living, iBoozee is opening the door to entrepreneurship through licensing opportunities. The model is designed to be accessible for working professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and retirees, supported by real-time data analytics that optimise machine placement and performance.

"As Singapore embraces cashless convenience and healthier living, iBoozee is setting a new benchmark for the vending industry," said Yeo. "We are not just offering juice—we are offering an entrepreneurial lifestyle opportunity, where partners can grow with us in this next wave of smart retail."

Showcasing at Franchise & Licensing Asia 2025

iBoozee will showcase its latest machines at the Franchise & Licensing Asia Expo (Marina Bay Sands, 18–20 September 2025), inviting franchise partners and investors to join its vision of making healthier choices available 24/7 across Singapore.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XFOOD Technologies

iBoozee Smart Robotic

