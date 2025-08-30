Corporate

Huawei salon sells Chinese games to Europe

August 30, 2025 | 00:51
(0) user say
From Kunming to Cologne, devs pitch dragons—will GDPR let them land?

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei successfully hosted the "Future of Gaming Salon – Germany Edition," a strategic initiative to connect the dynamic gaming ecosystems of China and Europe. Organized by Huawei Game Center, the salon convened prominent Chinese game developers, esteemed European gaming analysts, influential Key Opinion Leaders, and Huawei's global gaming leadership team. The event provided a vital platform to equip Chinese gaming developers with the tailored insights, innovative resources, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth in the competitive European market.

Pathways to Success in Europe

The event dove deep into the art of localization and embracing a relaxed vibe that resonates with European players. Keynotes and panel discussions delved into critical topics such as integrated traffic strategies, deep joint operations, opportunities in mini-games, and a full-chain compliance framework to support game publishing. Huawei's European Device Business President, Rong Tao, kicked off the event, highlighting the meteoric rise of Chinese games in recent years, which now account for 30% of Europe's top 100 mobile titles, while challenges like diverse languages, cultural nuances, and strict GDPR regulations demand precision. To empower developers in overcoming these challenges, Huawei has built a sophisticated and deeply localized support infrastructure. This includes the Aspiegel subsidiary in Ireland, dedicated to supporting game services and addressing European compliance requirements, a localization operational center in Madrid covering 90% of the region's major languages, and a comprehensive compliance hub in Dublin staffed by over 100 experts providing end-to-end support in cybersecurity, privacy protection, and regulatory adherence. Through enhanced localization services spanning channel expansion, content adaptation, and compliance assurance, Huawei is committed to helping gaming partners seize new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth in Europe's dynamic market.

Salon Highlights: A Convergence of Visionaries

The event convened a distinguished lineup of industry leaders and creative pioneers, uniting prominent Chinese game developers like Tencent, eFun, NetEase Games, NEOCRAFT, and Nuverse. The Director of European Cloud Service Ecosystem Development and Sales

Shan Xuefeng, delivered a keynote on Embracing Europe's Gaming Growth Opportunities, spotlighting the region's mature yet highly competitive market where strategy and RPG games thrive. Huawei's localization capabilities were prominently featured, highlighting high-conversion channels on HUAWEI AppGallery, partnerships with more than 500 influential KOLs, and an active 50,000+ member player community that strengthens long-term engagement. Beyond digital efforts, Huawei enhanced brand visibility through immersive activations at its flagship stores and dynamic esports events.

Partner Insights: Navigating Regional Preferences and Building Evergreen Success

Partner sharing sessions also illuminated key strategies for adapting to regional tastes and achieving sustained success in the European market. NEOCRAFT, a key partner for Chinese game companies venturing overseas, provided valuable insights into the preferences of European players, noting that European audiences tend to value individuality and prefer PVE-oriented experiences, contrasting with the high-density content acceptable among Chinese audiences. Other leading European gaming companies such as King, Gameloft and Nexters also took the spotlight, emphasizing the importance of personalized gameplay, strengthening community interconnections, and exploring diverse direct-to-consumer outreach channels.

Why Europe Chooses Huawei for Gaming Growth

Europe's gaming industry is a vibrant hub of innovation, with a diverse player base and a growing demand for high-quality mobile games. Leveraging extensive global presence, Huawei Game Center operates in over 170 countries and regions, delivering exceptional gaming experiences to more than 260 million players worldwide. Among the top 30 Chinese gaming companies expanding overseas, 28 have joined the Huawei Mobile Services overseas gaming ecosystem, collaborating to unlock new opportunities and shape the future of the global gaming market. From Madrid's localization hub to Dublin's compliance expertise, Huawei's years of presence in Europe—bolstered by its leadership in wearables, tablets, and flagship devices—creates a dynamic ecosystem where developers thrive.

By PR Newswire

Huawei Consumer Business Group

huawei Future of Gaming Salon – Germany Edition gaming ecosystems

