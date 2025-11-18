Hong Kong International Communications Electronic Chamber launches with inaugural banquet

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2025 - The Hong Kong International Communications Electronic Chamber (HKICEC), jointly initiated by industry leaders, was officially established on 13 November, 2025. The inaugural ceremony and banquet were held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (New Wing), marking a new milestone for Hong Kong's communications and electronics trade industry. The event brought together more than 200 member enterprises, along with representatives from the world's Top 100 companies, policymakers, and business leaders from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and overseas. The grand occasion was filled to capacity, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

The Inaugural Ceremony of the Hong Kong International Communications Electronic Chamber (HKICEC) was grandly unveiled, with the officiating guests including Dr. Lawrence Cheung, Deputy Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR, Li Wenbin, Deputy Director of the Kowloon Work Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government, and Ho Lap-kee, District Officer of Kwun Tong, together with Chamber leaders.

As a major trade organization for the communications and electronics sector, HKICEC is committed to promoting the efficient global circulation and rational allocation of communications equipment, advancing industry standardization and transparency, and strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international hub for communications and electronics trade. The Chamber will serve as a vital bridge connecting suppliers, platforms, wholesalers, and policymakers, offering a platform for resource integration, technical exchange, and policy advocacy.

Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR, remarked in his speech earlier that afternoon, "We are committed to strengthening Hong Kong's position as a premier international trade and business center, as well as a leading telecommunications hub. In particular, we remain dedicated to fostering favourable business environment that unlocks the potential of high-value-added industries by leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages under the "one country, two systems" principle. I am confident that the HKICEC will play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the communications electronic industry by fostering innovation and strengthening collaboration, enabling the industry to meet the challenges of an evolving and dynamic landscape."

At the banquet, Dr. Lawrence Cheung, Deputy Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR, highlighted Hong Kong's strengths, "Hong Kong is an international hub for logistics and professional services, with a well-developed logistics system, rule of law, and financial services that provide an excellent business environment. We are well-positioned to play a leading role in communications equipment and electronics recycling, with vast development potential. The HKSAR Government attaches great importance to innovation and technology as well as the communications and electronics industry. Through policy support and international cooperation, we actively promote regional economic collaboration and low-carbon transformation, striving to build Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology center. The establishment of HKICEC not only demonstrates its strength but also reflects the cohesion of Hong Kong's industry."

The inauguration ceremony was officiated by Dr. Lawrence Cheung, Deputy Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR; Li Wenbin, Deputy Director of the Kowloon Work Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government; Ho Lap-kee, District Officer of Kwun Tong; and leaders of HKICEC, who together witnessed this historic moment. The first council members of HKICEC were formally introduced (*see list below). Nearly 180 banquet tables were fully booked, underscoring the industry's strong recognition and support for the Chamber.

Jacky Tse, Chairman of HKICEC, also addressed the dinner, "Our vision in founding HKICEC is to 'gather wisdom and strength, connect globally, empower the industry, and give back to society.' We are committed to building an innovative, internationally minded platform for industry exchange. By pooling collective expertise, seizing opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, and driving the industry and new technologies onto the global stage, we aim to open a brighter future for Hong Kong's communications and electronics sector and write an exciting new chapter together."

Prior to the banquet, HKICEC hosted the Hong Kong International Communications Electronic Trade Forum 2025, featuring heavyweight speakers from international and Mainland enterprises. Leaders from Asurion, Sunstrike, PCS Wireless, AiFengPai, ATRenew (AiHuiShou), Zhuanzhuan, and HKICEC Chief Secretary Jacky Chan joined the discussions. The forum was moderated by Ms. Elizabeth Chen, ICEC International President, under the theme "Global Smart Mobile Device – New Engine · New Wave · New Opportunities." Discussions focused on global market trends, platform development, technological innovation, and policy environments for refurbished mobile devices. Participants agreed that as the smart device market enters a stage of stock competition, circulation of refurbished devices not only extends product lifecycles but also enhances resource recycling and environmental benefits, becoming a new growth engine for the industry. The forum also explored Hong Kong's unique role in global refurbished device trade, as a center for price discovery, logistics, and policy coordination.

Looking ahead, HKICEC will continue to foster industry collaboration, technological innovation, and international expansion, helping Hong Kong exert greater influence in the global communications and electronics trade arena. The Chamber will promote the global circulation and rational allocation of communications equipment, advance industry standardization and transaction transparency, encourage enterprises to adopt smart technologies to enhance efficiency, expand overseas markets, and deepen international cooperation - at the same time, HKICEC will advocate green recycling and ESG practices, driving the industry toward high-quality, sustainable, and digital development. Connecting the world, going global.

Major Board Members:

Chairman: Jacky Tse, Permanent Honorary Chairman: Huang Shaowu, Honorary Chairman: Wave Hu, Chief President: Huang Shunyong, Executive Chairman: Ms. Guo Shaohui, Chief Supervisor: Hung Kam Wong, Vice Chairman: Wu Xiaomin, Vice Chairman: Mark Ma, Executive President: Jeffy Wang, Chief Secretary: Jacky Chan, Treasurer: Sam Pang

