Hong Kong Design Centre unveils tourism visual language exhibition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as lead sponsor, proudly presents 'From Memory to Horizon: The Visual Language of Hong Kong Tourism'. On view from 23 April to 6 July 2026 at The Design Museum, DX design hub, the exhibition is led by designer David Lo as lead curator, with design artifact collector John Wu as co-curator. Tracing how Hong Kong has, since the 1950s, carefully shaped its tourism image and city identity through design, imagery and storytelling, the exhibition highlights the foundations of Hong Kong's international presence. In collaboration with partners across aviation, hospitality and the creative industries, it showcases rare visual archives the distinctive value of Hong Kong design.



Tourism has long been woven into the fabric of Hong Kong's identity, embodying the spirit of a 'city of hospitality'. Yet the cross-regional appeal did not emerge by chance. Long before the age of the internet and social media, countless people who had never set foot in Hong Kong were inspired by a poster, a hand-drawn illustration, or an advertisement to feel a desire to visit. This very question forms the core theme and starting point of the exhibition.



Ms. Rainy Chan, Executive Director of Hong Kong Design Centre, remarked: 'This exhibition, built on a rich collection of historical visuals and stories, underscores the profound role tourism has played in shaping Hong Kong's identity. "From Memory to Horizon" reflects Hong Kong Design Centre's mission to champion creativity through cross-sector collaboration, showcasing how design connects our shared heritage with future opportunities. We invite both local and international audiences to engage with the enduring spirit and ingenuity of Hong Kong, and to appreciate how the city's visual language of tourism continues to inspire new possibilities.'



Curators David Lo and John Wu added: 'For decades, we have rarely paused to closely examine how visual design, language, and creative strategies have been used to present Hong Kong to the world. The aesthetics behind these efforts are both elegant and precise. Through Western eyes, Hong Kong shines as a dazzling, multifaceted "Pearl of the Orient"; through local eyes, it embodies deeply rooted values and memories. This exhibition offers audiences a chance to experience Hong Kong anew, through intersecting visual narratives that reveal how design has shaped its global image.'



Five Themed Spaces: A City in Motion



To present the richly layered urban landscape of Hong Kong, the exhibition is organised into five thematic zones. From the very first step, the exhibition design gently transports visitors across time and space, guiding them on a carefully choreographed visual journey.



Zone 1 - The Names of Hong Kong:



Every story begins with a name. As visitors enter, a cascade of titles and typographic forms unfolds. From 'Fragrant Harbour' to 'Pearl of the Orient', each nickname reflects a particular era's identity and imagination for the city, serving as a calling card that Hong Kong presented to the world at different moments in its history.



Zone 2 - Hong Kong is Our Home:



This zone features promotional materials from local carriers and official association to show how Hong Kong was simultaneously constructed as 'home' and 'destination'. From the abstract, exotic visuals of the 1950s and 60s to the more vivid and realistic cityscapes of the 1980s and 90s, Hong Kong was portrayed as a source of pride for its residents and a place of longing for those who had never set foot here.



Zone 3 - Hong Kong in the Movies:



Using hand-drawn illustrations in the style of movie posters, this zone weaves Hong Kong's everyday urban scenes into a collage of a complex, multi-faceted city. Iconic Eastern and Western characters set against the Victoria Harbour skyline reveal how cinema transformed ordinary street scenes into irreplaceable visual symbols in the memories of audiences worldwide.



Zone 4 - Hotels and Tourism Visions:



Long before international chains arrived, homegrown hotels played a crucial role in bridging East and West. The film 'The World of Suzie Wong' brought the century-old hotel Lok Kwok Hotel (now known as Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong) to global attention, turning it into a pilgrimage site for film lovers. From The Peninsula Hong Kong and Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong to the now vanished The Excelsior, Hong Kong, hotel brand identities and graphic design allowed visitors, from the moment they arrived, to experience Hong Kong's distinctive blend of luxury, business efficiency, and cosmopolitan urban life.



Zone 5 - Green Horizons:



Hong Kong has never been only neon lights and skyscrapers. Beyond the city's glittering façade lies another Hong Kong – one revealed along long-distance hiking trails, in Mai Po, and across the country parks, where mountains, forests, mudflats, and wetlands also featured in tourism imagery. These natural landscapes remind us that Hong Kong has always been more expansive than we tend to imagine.



Exhibition details:

Exhibition Name: From Memory to Horizon: The Visual Language of Hong Kong Tourism Exhibition Period: 23 April to 6 July 2026 Opening Hours: 11 am – 7 pm (Closed on Tuesdays, except Public Holidays) Venue: The Design Museum, 2/F, DX design hub

280 Tung Chau Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon



Disclaimer for the Exhibition Zone 'Hong Kong in the Movies':



The illustrations presented in the 'Hong Kong in the Movies' zone are original, independently commissioned artworks created as a design tribute to Hong Kong cinema culture. They are not official reproductions of any film, and are not endorsed by, affiliated with, or authorised by any actor, studio, or rights holder.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.