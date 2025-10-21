Corporate

Hong Kong Accident-Claim Portals Merge-Will a One-Stop Legal Grid Reduce Compensation Delays?

October 21, 2025 | 10:30
(0) user say
Unified intake forms aim to standardise evidence gathering, yet the platform’s efficacy hinges on whether insurers recognise crowdsourced medical reports as admissible proof.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2025 - To help workers, drivers, and accident victims better understand their rights and claim procedures, workinjury.hk and caraccident.hk have announced a strategic partnership. Together, they aim to create Hong Kong's most complete free claim information network covering both work-injury and traffic-accident compensation.

The collaboration will feature simple compensation calculators, legal time-limit reminders, and lawyer-reviewed FAQ sections — all designed to provide clear, trustworthy, and accessible information without any intermediary upselling.

"Our goal is to centralize all claim-related information in one credible source," said a spokesperson for WorkInjury.hk. "Many victims miss their compensation deadlines simply because they didn't know the time limits."

The two platforms will also continue publishing verified case analyses and updated legal guidelines, inviting legal professionals and labor experts to ensure the information remains accurate and relevant.

For more information, visit:

  • workinjury.hk
  • caraccident.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Workinjury.hk

