ARTERY KY to list on TPEx in January 2026

January 02, 2026 | 17:37
(0) user say
The microcontroller unit specialist aims to fund its growth in custom chips and edge artificial intelligence.

TAIPEI, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTERY Technology (Cayman) Corporation (Stock Code: 6907; hereinafter referred to as "ARTERY-KY"), a leading designer of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), is scheduled to be listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx) under the Semiconductor Industry category in January 2026. The Company held its first pre-IPO investor conference on December 30 (Tuesday) at the Grand Hyatt Taipei, where it presented its competitive strengths and future business outlook to investors.

As a subsidiary of Faraday Technology, ARTERY-KY focuses on the development of high-end 32-bit MCUs. Leveraging ARM® Cortex®-M4 cores with an industry-leading maximum clock speed of up to 288 MHz, the Company delivers exceptional performance. In addition to successfully entering the supply chains of leading global brands, ARTERY-KY has established itself as a key contributor in the China market through localized technical advantages, serving as an important partner in regional supply chain transformation.

ARTERY-KY possesses comprehensive technical capabilities spanning core architecture design to application integration. Its end-market applications cover a wide range of fields, including industrial and motor control, consumer electronics, commercial applications, and vertical industries such as medical, IoT, communications, and automotive electronics. With strengths in high performance, low power consumption, superior integration, and high cost-effectiveness, the Company continues to expand into emerging applications such as drones, robotics, and edge AI, demonstrating strong market competitiveness and growth momentum.

In terms of financial performance, ARTERY-KY recorded revenue of NT$1.635 billion in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of over 60%, with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.67. Revenue for the first three quarters of 2025 reached NT$1.234 billion, maintaining a high level and setting a new historical high for the same period, indicating that the Company has emerged from the inventory adjustment cycle. With continued optimization of its product mix, gross margin rebounded significantly to 33.84%. Net profit after tax for the first three quarters totaled NT$70.52 million, with basic EPS of NT$1.38, marking a 56% year-on-year increase and reflecting solid profitability. As multiple new application projects enter mass production and major customer orders continue to grow steadily, the market expects further optimization of the product portfolio in 2026, driving simultaneous growth in revenue and earnings.

Looking ahead, ARTERY-KY has outlined three major growth strategies. First, it will establish a comprehensive MCU foundation spanning M0 to M85 to build a highly compatible ecosystem. Second, it will expand its ASIC-based customized MCU services to help customers rapidly develop application-specific chips. Finally, the Company will aggressively pursue edge AI opportunities by collaborating with UMC and Faraday Technology, utilizing the most advanced 28-nanometer embedded Flash process to develop an intelligent inference platform. Through a strategy focused on breadth, depth, and forward-looking innovation, ARTERY-KY aims to fully activate its semiconductor growth engine.

By PR Newswire

ARTERY Technology Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ARTERY KY TPEx IPO

