Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BBSB International Debuts at HK$0.67 Per Share

January 14, 2026 | 11:56
(0) user say
The newly listed company concluded its first trading day at sixty-seven Hong Kong cents per share, establishing its initial market valuation following the heavily oversubscribed public offering.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 January 2026 - BBSB International Limited ("BBSB" or the Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 8610.HK), an established civil engineering contractor in Malaysia, announces its successful listing on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") today.

The closing price of BBSB's shares was HK$0.67 per share. The highest share price of the day was HK$3.11 per share. On its first trading day, trading volume of the shares of BBSB reached approximately 120 million with a total turnover of approximately HK$180 million.

Lego Corporate Finance Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Lego Securities Limited is the Sole Overall Coordinator. Lego Securities Limited and Fortune Origin Securities Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.

Datuk Tan, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the Group, said, "The successful listing of the Group's shares on the GEM of the SEHK today signifies a major milestone in the Group's development, while also reflecting investors' strong confidence in our business and future prospects. Looking ahead, we will continue to capitalise on our professional expertise in the civil engineering sector, actively seize development opportunities in Malaysia and other regions and remain dedicated to maximising value for our shareholders."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BBSB International Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BBSB IPO international limited Civil engineering contractor

Related Contents

BBSB International Public Offer Oversubscribed 10,745 Times

BBSB International Public Offer Oversubscribed 10,745 Times

ARTERY KY to list on TPEx in January 2026

ARTERY KY to list on TPEx in January 2026

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

Lever Style makes seventh post IPO acquisition

Lever Style makes seventh post IPO acquisition

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Year-end shopping season faces rising uncertainty

Year-end shopping season faces rising uncertainty

Bellroy Launches Year of Horse Collection

Bellroy Launches Year of Horse Collection

Robotin R2 Pro Dominates CES Best Awards

Robotin R2 Pro Dominates CES Best Awards

NETSCOUT Wins Frost Sullivan Network Monitoring Award

NETSCOUT Wins Frost Sullivan Network Monitoring Award

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020