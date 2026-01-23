Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

January 23, 2026 | 10:42
(0) user say
The professional services firm predicted robust banking sector performance driven by wealth management activity and initial public offering pipelines, supporting optimistic projections for financial institutions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2026 - Hong Kong's banking sector enters 2026 from a position of financial strength — well-capitalised, highly liquid, and supported by structural inflows and robust wealth management growth. Despite an evolving macroeconomic and investment environment, the sector remains well-positioned to pursue targeted growth opportunities.

KPMG's latest report, the Hong Kong Banking Outlook 2026, expects Hong Kong banks to capitalise on the strong wealth management pipeline and a revitalised IPO market, deploying capital where risk-adjusted returns appear most attractive. The report also spotlights the key priorities for the year ahead: advancing digital assets, embracing AI innovation, and fostering closer collaboration between private banks and asset managers to strengthen Hong Kong's position as a world-leading centre for offshore private wealth management.

Paul McSheaffrey, Senior Banking Partner, Hong Kong SAR, KPMG China, says: "As we enter 2026, KPMG is more optimistic about Hong Kong's banking sector. The strong performance of Hong Kong's equity market in 2025 has significantly lifted sentiment. Recent policy initiatives, including efforts to strengthen the city's fixed-income market and to support Chinese Mainland enterprises in 'going global' through Hong Kong, provide further confidence in the future. We expect increased bank investment and hiring to follow."

Jianing Song, Head of Banking and Capital Markets, Hong Kong SAR, KPMG China, says: "In 2026, AI will evolve from a support tool to a core driver of competitiveness for Hong Kong banks. Banks are increasingly focused on productivity gains, on measuring ROI, and on embedding AI across operations in a way that delivers tangible benefit. In corporate banking, this shift may finally see paper, physical signatures, and batch processing phase out."

Tokenisation moves beyond proof of concept
Hong Kong is positioning itself as a global leader in digital assets, with banks conducting real-world transactions using tokenised deposits through the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Project Ensemble1. A wave of stablecoin licence applications is also underway, and tokenised gold is being issued. Looking ahead to 2026, KPMG expects traditional banks and the digital-asset ecosystem to move closer together. Banks will likely begin offering services such as digital-asset custody and a broader range of tokenised products as the regulatory framework becomes clearer.

Simon Shum, Head of Digital Assets, Hong Kong SAR, KPMG China, says: "The pace of change will only accelerate this year. Banks should focus on building their blockchain expertise, ensuring governance and controls are robust, and staying close to regulatory developments, particularly around AML, cybersecurity and risk management, as the digital asset ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly."

Rising threats push banks toward automation-led cyber defence
As Hong Kong banks accelerate toward a digital-first future, the cyber threat landscape will remain a critical challenge in 2026. KPMG expects threat actors to increasingly leverage AI and automation to identify vulnerabilities with greater speed and precision, while attacks through third parties and the broader digital ecosystem continue to rise. For banks, this means cyber resilience will become an even more pressing board level priority. The HKMA will continue expectations around technology risk management, clear accountability for cyber risk, and the ability of banks to maintain critical services and recover swiftly when incidents occur.

Lanis Lam, Partner, Technology Risk, KPMG China, says: "As rising cyber risks, evolving technology, and shifting regulatory expectations redefine the landscape, banks in 2026 must strategically prioritise three areas: real-time threat detection, governance of third-party dependencies, and seamless integration between technology, risk, and business functions to drive cohesive and effective responses. Ultimately, automation should be a core enabler of cyber resilience, not just a tool for efficiency but a catalyst for proactive defence and operational agility."

1. HKMA announces the new phase of Project Ensemble to support real-value transactions in tokenised deposits and digital assets

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By KPMG China

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
kpmg Hong Kong Banking Outlook 2026 IPO

Related Contents

XED Receives Approval for GIFT City IPO

XED Receives Approval for GIFT City IPO

BBSB International Debuts at HK$0.67 Per Share

BBSB International Debuts at HK$0.67 Per Share

KPMG SID unveil strategies to bolster Singapore as global hub

KPMG SID unveil strategies to bolster Singapore as global hub

ARTERY KY to list on TPEx in January 2026

ARTERY KY to list on TPEx in January 2026

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020