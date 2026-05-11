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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hisense launches FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

May 11, 2026 | 09:33
(0) user say
The Chinese electronics maker kicked off its marketing drive for the 2026 World Cup, aiming to engage fans with its "Innovating a Brighter Life" theme.

QINGDAO, China, May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today released its latest TV commercial celebrating the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026TM, kicking off a new campaign that captures the emotional power of football while making its vision of Innovating a Brighter Life real.

From grassroots pitches to living rooms filled with anticipation, the TVC captures moments of joy, resilience, and unity—showing how football creates emotional bonds that transcend age, culture, and geography.

By expanding the narrative from individual growth to collective experience, Hisense positions itself as more than a sponsor—an enabler of meaningful moments. Its RGB MiniLED technology brings this to life through "Natural and Real Color," delivering ultra-high color gamut and precise reproduction so every moment feels vivid and true to the pitch.

Building on this commitment to authenticity and precision, Hisense will serve as the Official and Exclusive VAR Review TV Provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. In this role, Hisense has equipped the FIFA World Cup Video Operation Room (VOR) with advanced RGB MiniLED displays, enabling video assistant referees to review match footage with clarity, accuracy, and true-to-life color detail.

Hisense has a long history of celebrating the "beautiful game," having been a global sponsor of multiple FIFA World CupsTM, a partner of three UEFA European Championships, and an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, with a continued presence at the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. This ongoing collaboration underscores how Hisense's innovations bring fans closer to the action, elevating both the spectacle and the emotion of the sport worldwide.

With this FIFA World Cup 2026TM TVC, Hisense continues to transform global attention into emotional connection—uniting audiences through football and inspiring brighter lives.

Click here for Innovating a Brighter Life together: https://youtu.be/NDKXdcu01bM?si=cUlpwsu7wbYlPYn8

By PR Newswire

Hisense

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hisense FIFA World Cup 2026

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