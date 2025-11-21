Corporate

HEYTEA secures halal certification in Malaysia with nationwide free drink event

November 21, 2025 | 18:56
(0) user say
Chinese tea chain HEYTEA has secured halal certification in Malaysia and is marking the milestone with a nationwide free drink event.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - China's leading new-style tea brand HEYTEA has officially received Halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), marking a major step forward in its localisation and compliance efforts in the Malaysian market.

HEYTEA Secures Halal Certification in Malaysia, Marks Milestone With Nationwide Free Drink Event

HEYTEA Secures Halal Certification in Malaysia, Marks Milestone With Nationwide Free Drink Event

To mark the certification, HEYTEA held a nationwide "Halal Day" free-drink event on November 7. Stores saw long queues from opening hours, with consumers posting photos and videos online. The event quickly went viral across Malaysia, driving strong engagement and heavy footfall.

Powered by the surge in attention, the HEYTEA app quickly climbed to the top of the Malaysia App Store's Food & Drink category that same day, underscoring the brand's growing digital momentum.

HEYTEA also extended the celebration with app-based member rewards through November 20, including 1,000 free-drink vouchers released daily from November 8–13 and a points-for-discount redemption campaign from November 14–20.

HEYTEA entered Malaysia in December 2023 with its first store at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur—its second Southeast Asian market after Singapore. The brand now operates 15 stores across Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Pahang, and Selangor, covering major commercial districts and high-traffic retail areas.

Globally, HEYTEA continues to accelerate its international expansion, with more than 100 stores across Singapore, the UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, the US, and South Korea. The brand is also strengthening its supply chain capabilities, localised product development, and global brand expression to serve diverse markets.

The Halal certification and nationwide giveaway significantly amplified HEYTEA's visibility and strengthened its connection with Malaysian consumers, marking an important milestone in the brand's ongoing localisation journey.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By HEYTEA

TagTag:
HEYTEA Halal certification Malaysia HEYTEA free drink event Chinese tea chain HEYTEA

