Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vincom Retail Debuts Multi-Experience Commercial Concept

January 29, 2026 | 19:05
(0) user say
The Vietnamese retail developer introduced a new shopping destination format blending retail, dining and entertainment experiences in an integrated commercial township design.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2026 - Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company officially introduces Vincom Collection, a curated commercial town brand line developed as a next generation multi-experience model, located within Vinhomes' mega urban developments and key tourism destinations nationwide. Backed by Vietnam's leading retail real estate developer, Vincom Collection not only pioneers contemporary trends in consumption, shopping and entertainment, but also creates distinctive landmarks that reinforces the status of each location on the national map.

Distinctive experiential spaces at Vincom Collection developments (ilustrative images).

Distinctive experiential spaces at Vincom Collection developments (ilustrative images).

Vincom Collection brings together commercial towns managed by Vincom Retail, developed through a systematic investment approach in architecture, spatial design, master planning, and operational standards. Each development within the Vincom Collection portfolio contributes to the creation of a distinctive commercial destination, defined by a carefully curated mix of brands and sectors, and positioned as a signature experience of each mega urban area and renowned tourism destination.

In its initial phase, Vincom Collection is set to develop a total commercial and service land bank of nearly 300 hectares, distributed across major locations such as Ocean City, Vinhomes Global Gate, Vinhomes The Gallery, Vinhomes Green Paradise, and Vinpearl Harbour, alongside a series of upcoming projects featuring diverse architectural styles and product formats.

For each commercial town, Vincom Retail will establish a dedicated thematic concept aligned with local lifestyles and cultural characteristics. These include commercial towns, culinary villages, themed markets, night streets, integrated entertainment, sports, and golf complexes, as well as wellness, spa, and healthcare models. The unique value proposition of Vincom Collection compared to conventional commercial towns lies in its open and inspiring spatial model, seamlessly interwoven with continuously updated cultural and contemporary creative experiences, delivering some of the most compelling and refreshing experiences for both residents and visitors.

Alongside its mass market commercial destination portfolio, Vincom Retail is also developing Vincom Collection Premium, a product line tailored to affluent and high end customer segments, with elevated standards in architectural design, landscape planning, and a strong emphasis on uniqueness and differentiation.

With the launch of Vincom Collection as its fifth product line, alongside Vincom Mega Mall, Vincom Center, Vincom Plaza, and Vincom Plus, Vincom Retail continues to reinforce its position as Vietnam's leading retail real estate developer. The new brand line underscores Vincom Retail's pioneering role in shaping next generation experiential trends while contributing to the overall growth and transformation of the domestic retail market. Through Vincom Collection, both domestic and international brands will have opportunities to expand and scale across vibrant destinations, extending beyond traditional retail and food and beverage to include operators in entertainment, sports, healthcare, culture, and education. Partnership models are designed to be flexible, ranging from leasing to joint operations or investment-led development, with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency and enabling the implementation of business concepts with depth and long term potential.

According to the plan, Vincom Collection projects will be rolled out in phases, with initial openings expected from 2026 and continued expansion through to 2030 across multiple key provinces and cities. The launch of Vincom Collection marks a strategic breakthrough by Vincom Retail in developing a modern commercial town model closely integrated with experience-driven consumption and urban lifestyles, in response to the increasingly diverse demands for shopping and leisure.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vingroup

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vincom Retail Vingroup

Related Contents

Vingroup consults on carbon credits for electric vehicle charging network

Vingroup consults on carbon credits for electric vehicle charging network

Vingroup, Kinshasa strengthen green mobility cooperation

Vingroup, Kinshasa strengthen green mobility cooperation

Vingroup signs strategic pact with Uzbekistan government

Vingroup signs strategic pact with Uzbekistan government

Vingroup pulls out of bid to invest in North-South high-speed railway

Vingroup pulls out of bid to invest in North-South high-speed railway

Vingroup launches 11 major projects across Vietnam

Vingroup launches 11 major projects across Vietnam

Ha Tinh breaks ground on major Vingroup industrial and energy projects

Ha Tinh breaks ground on major Vingroup industrial and energy projects

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Thailand Names BLACKPINK's Lisa Tourism Ambassador

Thailand Names BLACKPINK's Lisa Tourism Ambassador

Fuel Incorporation Expands into Oil Brokerage

Fuel Incorporation Expands into Oil Brokerage

Speed Wins Digital Procurement Brand Award

Speed Wins Digital Procurement Brand Award

PolyU Achieves Research Excellence in Clarivate Rankings

PolyU Achieves Research Excellence in Clarivate Rankings

Bodor Laser Unveils High-Speed SK Series

Bodor Laser Unveils High-Speed SK Series

DFI Retail Group Celebrates Multiple Wins in YouGov’s Best Brands 2025 in Hong Kong

DFI Retail Group Celebrates Multiple Wins in YouGov’s Best Brands 2025 in Hong Kong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Philips Wins Digital Pathology Technology Award

Philips Wins Digital Pathology Technology Award

Thailand Names BLACKPINK's Lisa Tourism Ambassador

Thailand Names BLACKPINK's Lisa Tourism Ambassador

Fuel Incorporation Expands into Oil Brokerage

Fuel Incorporation Expands into Oil Brokerage

Speed Wins Digital Procurement Brand Award

Speed Wins Digital Procurement Brand Award

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020