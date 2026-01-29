Vincom Retail Debuts Multi-Experience Commercial Concept

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2026 - Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company officially introduces Vincom Collection, a curated commercial town brand line developed as a next generation multi-experience model, located within Vinhomes' mega urban developments and key tourism destinations nationwide. Backed by Vietnam's leading retail real estate developer, Vincom Collection not only pioneers contemporary trends in consumption, shopping and entertainment, but also creates distinctive landmarks that reinforces the status of each location on the national map.

Distinctive experiential spaces at Vincom Collection developments (ilustrative images).

Vincom Collection brings together commercial towns managed by Vincom Retail, developed through a systematic investment approach in architecture, spatial design, master planning, and operational standards. Each development within the Vincom Collection portfolio contributes to the creation of a distinctive commercial destination, defined by a carefully curated mix of brands and sectors, and positioned as a signature experience of each mega urban area and renowned tourism destination.In its initial phase, Vincom Collection is set to develop a total commercial and service land bank of nearly 300 hectares, distributed across major locations such as Ocean City, Vinhomes Global Gate, Vinhomes The Gallery, Vinhomes Green Paradise, and Vinpearl Harbour, alongside a series of upcoming projects featuring diverse architectural styles and product formats.For each commercial town, Vincom Retail will establish a dedicated thematic concept aligned with local lifestyles and cultural characteristics. These include commercial towns, culinary villages, themed markets, night streets, integrated entertainment, sports, and golf complexes, as well as wellness, spa, and healthcare models. The unique value proposition of Vincom Collection compared to conventional commercial towns lies in its open and inspiring spatial model, seamlessly interwoven with continuously updated cultural and contemporary creative experiences, delivering some of the most compelling and refreshing experiences for both residents and visitors.Alongside its mass market commercial destination portfolio, Vincom Retail is also developing Vincom Collection Premium, a product line tailored to affluent and high end customer segments, with elevated standards in architectural design, landscape planning, and a strong emphasis on uniqueness and differentiation.With the launch of Vincom Collection as its fifth product line, alongside Vincom Mega Mall, Vincom Center, Vincom Plaza, and Vincom Plus, Vincom Retail continues to reinforce its position as Vietnam's leading retail real estate developer. The new brand line underscores Vincom Retail's pioneering role in shaping next generation experiential trends while contributing to the overall growth and transformation of the domestic retail market. Through Vincom Collection, both domestic and international brands will have opportunities to expand and scale across vibrant destinations, extending beyond traditional retail and food and beverage to include operators in entertainment, sports, healthcare, culture, and education. Partnership models are designed to be flexible, ranging from leasing to joint operations or investment-led development, with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency and enabling the implementation of business concepts with depth and long term potential.According to the plan, Vincom Collection projects will be rolled out in phases, with initial openings expected from 2026 and continued expansion through to 2030 across multiple key provinces and cities. The launch of Vincom Collection marks a strategic breakthrough by Vincom Retail in developing a modern commercial town model closely integrated with experience-driven consumption and urban lifestyles, in response to the increasingly diverse demands for shopping and leisure.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.