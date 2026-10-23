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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Greenfeed’s aquafeed wins international award

October 23, 2026 | 16:37
(0) user say
Greenfeed's Aquagreen aquafeed brand has been named an Inspirational Brand at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026, marking its first recognition at a regional-level awards programme.

Announced on October 15, the award reflects Greenfeed's strategic direction to develop a sustainable aquatic food value chain serving both domestic and export markets.

Greenfeed’s aquafeed wins international award
Greenfeed’s representative received the Inspirational Brand award for Aquagreen at APEA 2026. Photo: Greenfeed

In aquaculture, Greenfeed has progressively expanded its operations from feed production and seed supply to commercial farming, processing and exporting frozen seafood and value-added products.

Its aquafeed portfolio includes brands such as Aquagreen, Superwhite, Panafeed and more. The company also develops animal health management solutions and manufactures aquaculture medicines through its DonaVet facility.

Greenfeed aims to connect different stages of the aquaculture value chain, from production inputs to products for domestic consumption and export. This integrated approach enables the company to strengthen quality control while helping farmers access solutions tailored to their production models.

Since 2014, the company has continuously obtained Best Aquaculture Practices certification, a widely applied standard for responsible aquaculture practices.

Maintaining this certification demonstrates its ability to meet customer requirements for production processes and product quality in both domestic and international markets.

Greenfeed’s aquafeed wins international award (PR)
Production inside a Greenfeed’s animal feed. Photo: Greenfeed

Beyond supplying feed and animal health products, Greenfeed provides farm design solutions for both pond-based and land-based aquaculture systems.

Its aquatic animal health management solutions focus on disease prevention, improving survival rates, encouraging responsible antibiotic use and supporting efficient animal growth.

For export operations, the company places emphasis on traceability, environmental protection, social responsibility and transparency throughout the supply chain. In 2025, Greenfeed’s facility in Tay Ninh obtained certification from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, an international certification system for responsible aquaculture.

In aquaculture breeding, Greenfeed develops fingerlings of basa fish, tilapia and red tilapia. The company also raises commercial eels and frogs and trials various farming models for basa fish, tilapia and marine fish.

Its operations extend to the processing and export of basa fish, tilapia, frogs, eels and marine fish, catering to diverse market demands.

For frog farming, Greenfeed applies an integrated nutrition solution combining three feed brands: Aquagreen, Superwhite and Panafeed. The products support frogs throughout their development, from the seed stage to commercial size.

They are developed to meet nutritional requirements and food safety expectations while complying with current regulations on prohibited substances in animal feed.

Alongside aquafeed supply, the company combines animal health management solutions with offtake commitments under farming models designed to meet export standards.

By connecting these elements, Greenfeed aims to help frog farmers improve productivity, manage production risks and secure more stable market access.

At the processing stage, products such as frozen frog legs undergo quality control from raw materials to finished goods, with traceability maintained throughout the process. Export markets include Europe, South America, Oceania and Asia, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China.

For tilapia, Greenfeed is developing a dedicated value chain that connects nutrition, farming practices and market access to improve farmers’ economic returns and expand export opportunities. Its feed products are formulated to meet the nutritional needs of fish at different growth stages.

Specifically, Panafeed is used for tilapia from the fingerling stage, when fish weigh less than five grams, through to commercial sizes exceeding 100–200 grams. The feed is suitable for both conventional pond farming and cage culture, giving farmers more nutritional options based on their production conditions.

Greenfeed’s tilapia farming protocols are designed to optimise operating costs, strengthen biosecurity and improve productivity and product quality. The resulting products are intended to meet export standards in markets with stringent requirements.

Developing segment-specific solutions, supported by production capabilities and stronger integration across the value chain, is one of Greenfeed’s approaches to improving aquaculture performance.

Through these efforts, the company aims to help farmers pursue responsible production while strengthening its ability to meet increasingly demanding requirements in domestic and international markets.

Greenfeed secures hat-trick of sustainability awards Greenfeed secures hat-trick of sustainability awards

Greenfeed has strengthened its sustainability credentials with recognition from three prestigious domestic and international awards in June.
Greenfeed retains spot among best companies to work for in Asia Greenfeed retains spot among best companies to work for in Asia

On July 9, Greenfeed was named among ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ at the HR Asia Awards 2026 for the second consecutive year.
Greenfeed Vietnam named among Best Workplaces in Asia 2026 Greenfeed Vietnam named among Best Workplaces in Asia 2026

Greenfeed is the first and only Vietnamese agriculture-food company to be recognised among the Best Workplaces in Asia 2026 in the large enterprise category by Great Place to Work.
Greenfeed rolls out early-life nutrition solution for piglets Greenfeed rolls out early-life nutrition solution for piglets

Greenfeed has introduced G.Nutri Premium supplemental milk, an early-life nutrition solution for piglets designed to support more uniform herd development and reduce weaning challenges.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Aquafeed brand Inspirational Brand Greenfeed’s representative Aquagreen aquafeed Superwhite Animal health management Panafeed APEA 2026 Inspiraquatic food international award

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