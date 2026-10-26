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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SUNHOUSE wins second consecutive APEA Corporate Excellence Award

October 26, 2026 | 16:10
(0) user say
Home appliance manufacturer SUNHOUSE won the Asia Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2026, marking its second consecutive selection in the regional consumer goods sector.

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026, SUNHOUSE was once again honored with the Asia Corporate Excellence Award. Marking its second consecutive victory, SUNHOUSE stands as the sole representative from Vietnam's home appliance sector featured on this prestigious regional honor roll.

Under the theme "Forging Legacy," APEA 2026 evaluated regional enterprises on sustainable growth and strategic vision. Maintaining this title for two consecutive years, built upon a decade of holding the "Vietnam Value" national brand distinction, highlights SUNHOUSE's strategic evolution from a top-of-mind domestic brand into an international benchmark for manufacturing and operational excellence.

Democratizing Smart Appliances Through Manufacturing Autonomy

While global conglomerates dominate the smart appliance market, SUNHOUSE has charted a distinct path centered on democratizing advanced technology. The Group integrates premium features into daily household essentials at accessible price points, empowering everyday families to benefit from modern technology.

To realize this vision, SUNHOUSE prioritizes end-to-end supply chain autonomy. The Group operates an industrial ecosystem of 15 modern factories producing over 80 million units annually, supported by high-speed automation. Controlling every stage, from raw materials and electronics to final assembly, ensures strict quality control, cost optimization, and accelerated technology deployment.

Key infrastructure projects driving this expansion include:

  • AI & Smart Appliances Innovation Hub (132,000 m2) in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park
  • Thermal Equipment Manufacturing Factory (33,000 m2) in Thai Nguyen
  • Song Da Aluminum Factory (18,470 m2) in Hoa Binh

Elevating Vietnam in the Global Supply Chain

To expand globally, SUNHOUSE has systematically aligned its facilities with international certifications, including BSCI, RoHS, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2015. Currently exported to over 20 countries, including demanding markets like the USA, Japan, and South Korea, SUNHOUSE proves that Vietnamese manufacturing can meet the world's stringent quality standards.

Targeting USD 120 million in export value by 2030, SUNHOUSE is advancing along two parallel tracks: expanding its proprietary brand footprint and growing its role as a premier OEM/ODM hub for over 100 global partners, including Amazon, Alibaba, and Coppel.

Winning the APEA award for two consecutive years reflects SUNHOUSE's persistent investment in core industrial capabilities, opening broader pathways for Vietnamese manufacturing and brand value to earn permanent recognition in the global economy.

By PR Newswire

SUNHOUSE Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SUNHOUSE APEA Corporate Excellence Award APEA 2026 Asia Corporate Excellence award

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