Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green GSM honored with E-Mobility Award for advancing electric transportation in the Philippines

October 24, 2025 | 16:06
(0) user say
Green GSM has been honored with the E-Mobility Award for Technology Adoption by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP).

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2025 - Green GSM has been honored with the E-Mobility Award for Technology Adoption by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), recognizing its outstanding contribution to promoting electric mobility and supporting the country's transition to sustainable transportation.

The 13th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) is the country's leading conference on electric mobility, bringing together government agencies, regulators, manufacturers, technology providers and transport operators. Organized by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) – the leading e-mobility advocate and a key partner of the government in shaping the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) – the summit serves as the nation's premier platform for advancing the future of electric transport in the Philippines.

The recognition highlights Green GSM's introduction of the Philippines' first all-electric taxi fleet and its ongoing investment in charging infrastructure, digital platforms, and workforce development. Through its technology-driven ecosystem and inclusive business model, the company has shown how e-mobility can be both sustainable and scalable, creating a practical model for modern, eco-conscious urban transport.

Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green GSM Southeast Asia, said, "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from EVAP. For us, this award represents a shared effort between our teams, our drivers, and our partners in bringing electric mobility closer to everyday Filipinos. Entering a new market always comes with challenges, from developing charging infrastructure to aligning policies and regulations, but these are necessary steps in building a cleaner and more connected future. Our decision to invest in the Philippines reflects a long-term commitment. We are here not just to operate a fleet, but to help build an ecosystem where electric mobility can thrive. By combining VinFast's EV technology with local collaboration, we hope to contribute to the country's sustainability goals and create a model for electric urban mobility in Southeast Asia."

Green GSM operates a modern fleet of VinFast electric vehicles that are clean, quiet, and zero-emission. Each ride offers a fresh, odor-free cabin environment, complemented by professionally trained drivers who follow strict safety, service, and hygiene standards to ensure every journey is safe, comfortable, and reliable.

This philosophy of connectivity goes beyond the vehicle itself. Green GSM integrates smart VinFast EVs with real-time fleet management to monitor location, battery level, and performance across its operations. Through the Green GSM app and its Secure to Safe (S2S) system, passengers experience transparency and safety in every ride. At the same time, drivers receive real-time support and optimized routes for greater efficiency. Each vehicle is part of a connected network that ensures reliability and comfort for users, while strengthening the foundation of sustainable transport in cities.

Connectivity also defines how Green GSM collaborates with its partners. The company's partner-based operational model provides access to its technology platform, charging network, and operational expertise, helping local businesses and fleet operators manage electric vehicles efficiently while reducing emissions and costs. Through these partnerships, Green GSM is turning e-mobility into a shared platform for progress — empowering communities, enterprises, and drivers to join the Philippines' green transformation.

Since entering the country, Green GSM has worked closely with government agencies, policymakers, and local partners to align its initiatives with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA). The company continues to expand its infrastructure and digital ecosystem to ensure that the transition to electric vehicles benefits both drivers and passengers across the nation.

Every signature cyan-colored Green GSM vehicle represents a collective step toward a cleaner, smarter, and more connected Philippines – a reflection of how sustainable mobility can serve people, cities, and the planet together.

https://www.greengsm.ph/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By GSM

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Green GSM E-Mobility Award Green GSM honored EMobility Award

Related Contents

Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro

Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro

Green GSM becomes first electric taxi brand in the Philippines

Green GSM becomes first electric taxi brand in the Philippines

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Regent Hong Kong achieved the highest rating from The Most Perfect View Certified Program

Regent Hong Kong achieved the highest rating from The Most Perfect View Certified Program

HKPC AI Readiness Survey Shows 90 Per Cent Adoption Masks Talent Crunch

HKPC AI Readiness Survey Shows 90 Per Cent Adoption Masks Talent Crunch

APAC CEO Confidence Rises Treating Regional Partnerships As Tariff Shield

APAC CEO Confidence Rises Treating Regional Partnerships As Tariff Shield

SIBUR Develops Own Components for Polymer Production for Automotive Industry

SIBUR Develops Own Components for Polymer Production for Automotive Industry

Apical Awarded ESGBusiness Award for Sustainable Supply Chain Partnership

Apical Awarded ESGBusiness Award for Sustainable Supply Chain Partnership

The Hong Kong International Optical Fair opens in early November

The Hong Kong International Optical Fair opens in early November

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models

Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models

ReCoPro strengthens sustainable cocoa farming in Vietnam

ReCoPro strengthens sustainable cocoa farming in Vietnam

Vietnam named among world’s top four culinary destinations

Vietnam named among world’s top four culinary destinations

AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020