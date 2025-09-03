Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Government-backed STEM loans launched by VBSP

September 03, 2025 | 15:54
(0) user say
Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) is introducing preferential loans to STEM students as part of efforts to build a stronger science and technology workforce.

Under Decision No. 29/2025/QD-TTg, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc on August 28, the scheme provides financial support for tuition, living expenses, and other study-related costs to eligible students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

According to the decision, students at undergraduate, master's, or doctoral levels in STEM fields may access funding to help cover tuition fees, living expenses, and other related study costs while enrolled at higher education or vocational institutions within Vietnam’s national education system, legally established and operating under Vietnamese law.

The STEM fields specified in this decision include the following areas of study and training: life sciences, natural sciences, computer science and IT, engineering and engineering technologies, architecture and construction, manufacturing and processing, mathematics and statistics, and fintech.

Government-backed STEM loans launched by VBSP
VBSP loans support students across diverse fields of study

These are defined according to the Prime Minister’s regulations on the national education and training classification framework and relevant legal documents. Other fields in key technological sectors as regulated by law are also eligible.

To qualify for the loan scheme, students must have graduated from high school and meet the eligibility criteria at the time VBSP reviews and approves the loan application. Master’s candidates and doctoral researchers must be recognised as such by their higher education institutions in accordance with the law.

At the time of application, students must complete an information declaration form in line with Appendix I of the decision, obtain confirmation from their educational institution, and submit the required documents to VBSP.

For loan disbursement each year, students are also required to provide an updated declaration form as specified in Appendix II, confirmed by their institution.

The maximum loan amount per student covers all remaining payable tuition fees (after deduction of scholarships or other institutional financial support, as confirmed by the school), and a maximum of $200 per month for living expenses and other educational costs.

Based on these provisions, VBSP will negotiate and agree with each borrower on the specific loan amount to be approved for disbursement.

The regulated annual interest rate is 4.8 per cent. The overdue interest rate is calculated at 130 per cent of the standard lending rate.

The loan term consists of three phases: disbursement, from the first instalment until the end of the course (including approved temporary leave); a grace period from graduation until the first repayment; and the repayment period.

Within 12 months from the date the student completes their academic course, borrowers must make their first repayment of both principal and interest. Borrowers may also repay their loans early without incurring any prepayment penalties.

The repayment term is determined by VBSP and may not exceed the disbursement period, excluding any approved academic leave.

The repayment term will be divided into instalments, with the specific repayment schedule set by VBSP.

VBSP also facilitates lending through households. A representative of the student's household will be named as the borrower and will transact directly with VBSP units.

In cases where no household member is 18 years or older, or where remaining members are unable to work or lack full legal capacity, the student may apply for the loan in their own name.

For loans of up to VND500 million ($20,000) per student, no collateral is required. For loans exceeding VND500 million, collateral must be provided in accordance with laws on securing financial obligations and VBSP’s internal regulations.

Central Bank of Cuba chief visits Hanoi to work with VBSP Central Bank of Cuba chief visits Hanoi to work with VBSP

A high-ranking delegation from Cuba, led by Juanna Lilia Delgado Portal, president of the Central Bank of Cuba, arrived in Hanoi on November 20 to work with Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP).
VBSP helping Lao Cai achieve sustainability VBSP helping Lao Cai achieve sustainability

The Lao Cai branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) has been expediting policy credit schemes with great effect, enhancing the province's advantages and increasing its self-sufficiency, thereby helping the northern border province with its strategic vision of sustainable development.
VBSP expands policy lending to empower marginalised communities VBSP expands policy lending to empower marginalised communities

Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) recorded strong credit growth and disbursement in the first five months of the year, laying the groundwork to fulfill its 2025 goal of expanding inclusive lending and supporting national development goals.

By Ha An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Governmentbacked student loans STEM learners through VBSP technology science Science, technology, engineering Mathematics and statistics VBSP students borrowers

Related Contents

How policy credit fuelled Ho Chi Minh City’s 50-year rise

How policy credit fuelled Ho Chi Minh City’s 50-year rise

DPM Phoc highlights VBSP's role in poverty reduction

DPM Phoc highlights VBSP's role in poverty reduction

2024 a year of resilience for Vietnam Bank for Social Policies

2024 a year of resilience for Vietnam Bank for Social Policies

Policy credit a boon to Yen Bai residents in the wake of Typhoon Yagi

Policy credit a boon to Yen Bai residents in the wake of Typhoon Yagi

Policy credit delivers results in Danang

Policy credit delivers results in Danang

VBSP to focus on credit growth targets

VBSP to focus on credit growth targets

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

How AWS is powering the next-gen data era

How AWS is powering the next-gen data era

Harnessing technology for a sustainable future in Vietnam

Harnessing technology for a sustainable future in Vietnam

The transformational role AI can play in accounting arena

The transformational role AI can play in accounting arena

Dassault Systèmes joins forces with European firms to advance sovereign digital Europe

Dassault Systèmes joins forces with European firms to advance sovereign digital Europe

Siemens leads technology transformation towards sustainability in Vietnam

Siemens leads technology transformation towards sustainability in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Money

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020