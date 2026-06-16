Global Wellness Forum 2026 set for June 23 in Kuala Lumpur as nutraceutical industry transforms

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Malaysia's wellness market is moving beyond traditional competition over ingredients, dosage, and pricing toward product-format experience, sustained use, and differentiated innovation. The Global Wellness Consumer & Product Trends Forum 2026 will hold a forum on June 23, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur. Under the theme "Defining the Next Generation of Health Industry," the event will bring together Malaysian trade associations, leading distribution channels, and Taiwanese R&D teams to jointly explore market opportunities.

As a core component, James Pereira, general manager of MADSA, will share insights on Malaysian health industry regulations. Adrian Toh, CEO & Executive Director of R Pharmacy, will provide frontline retail channel observations regarding shifting consumer demands. Alex Liao, General Manager of Welbloom Bio-Tech, will represent Taiwan to share how format innovation effectively responds to brand differentiation, consumption experiences, and market compliance needs.Faced with brands' attention toward differentiated experiences, Welbloom Bio-Tech will showcase its proprietary, Halal-certified FRESH-Jelly® technology on-site, demonstrating the innovative application to make supplements more food-like. Through ingredient payload capacities, zero- or low-sugar designs, and customized flavor development, FRESH-Jelly® allows supplements to maintain functionality while becoming more enjoyable to consume regularly, providing Malaysian brands with a distinctive option beyond capsules and tablets.With the rapid rise of Malaysia's wellness consumer market, its mature distribution channels and exceptional potential for regional expansion are accelerating the country's growth as a critical hub for the Southeast Asian health industry. Welbloom Bio-Tech states that this forum is a bridging platform connecting Taiwan's manufacturing capabilities with Malaysian market insights, aiming to unlock commercially viable partnerships for both regions.The event is organized by The PAGE, co-organized by Welbloom Bio-Tech and SEAbizs, and supported by NTBSA, MATRADE, R Pharmacy, and MADSA.【Event Information】Time: June 23, 2026, 09:30 - 14:00Venue: The Zenith – Connexion Conference & Event Centre, Kuala Lumpur

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https://welbloom.com/malaysiaforum2026/