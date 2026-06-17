Geely Preface TCR secures historic triple victory at Valencia TCR World Tour round

VALENSIA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Geely Cyan Racing delivered a landmark result at the second round of the 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour in Valencia, Spain, where Santiago Urrutia claimed victory in all three races with the Geely Preface TCR. The achievement marked the first time a driver has won all three races in a single FIA TCR World Tour weekend, highlighting both Urrutia's performance and the competitiveness of Geely's latest touring car program.



Held at Spain's Ricardo Tormo Circuit, the event challenged teams with a revised track layout and high summer temperatures, placing significant demands on vehicle performance, thermal management, durability, and tyre consistency. Under these conditions, the Geely Preface TCR delivered consistent performance and reliability throughout the weekend, further demonstrating the engineering strengths of Geely's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA).



Developed through collaboration between engineering teams in China and Sweden, CMA serves as a cornerstone of Geely's global vehicle strategy. Designed to meet international standards while supporting multiple powertrain technologies, the platform combines safety, performance, intelligence, and scalability across a wide range of production vehicles.



Motorsport provides one of the industry's most demanding validation environments. Competing under extreme loads and rapidly changing conditions generates valuable data that supports continuous improvements in chassis tuning, steering response, thermal management, durability, and overall vehicle performance.



These lessons extend directly to the production Geely Preface. Built on the same CMA foundation as the race car, the sedan combines dynamic driving characteristics with technologies designed for everyday mobility. At its core is a 2.0TD turbocharged engine delivering 147 kW and 325 N·m of torque, paired with a body structure featuring 29,000 N·m/deg torsional rigidity for enhanced stability and handling.



Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 cockpit platform powers a responsive interface, complemented by a 13.2-inch 2K central display for intuitive control. A 540-degree surround-view camera system enhances visibility, while a suite of safety technologies, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), reinforces driver confidence in everyday conditions.



For Geely, motorsport is more than competition. Every race weekend strengthens the link between motorsport development and production vehicles, helping transform race-proven engineering into enhanced safety, reliability, and driving confidence for customers worldwide.



As the FIA TCR World Tour progresses across Europe and Asia, Geely Cyan Racing continues to push boundaries on track while advancing technologies for the road. The Geely Preface stands as a compelling example of how global motorsport success can be transformed into tangible performance and value for drivers worldwide.

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