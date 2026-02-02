Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GAC Vehicles Top China Resale Value Rankings

February 02, 2026 | 15:26
(0) user say
The Chinese automaker's models dominated residual value assessments, demonstrating strong market confidence in build quality and long-term ownership economics.

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 27, the China Automobile Dealers Association and Jingzhengu, released the 2025 China Automotive Resale Value ranking Report. GAC's brands AION and GAC achieved outstanding results, with the M8 and GS8 topping resale value rankings in their respective segments, demonstrating the strong market recognition and value of "Quality GAC."

As competition in China's automotive market intensifies, resale value has become a critical measure of a vehicle's long-term value and reputation. Jointly issued by the China Automobile Dealers Association and Jingzhengu, the annual resale value report has steadily enhanced its assessment methodology, aiming to establish "resale value" as a "shared metric" among manufacturers, distributors, consumers, and policymakers. It not only reflects a vehicle's value retention, but also meaningfully influences consumer purchase decisions.

GAC led the rankings with a commanding advantage, ranking first among Chinese brands in three-year resale value. Several models achieved top positions across key segments. In the MPV segment, the M8 ranked first among Chinese-brand MPVs in three-year resale value, with the M6 placed third. The E8 and E9 took the top two spots in one-year resale value for Chinese-brand plug-in hybrid MPVs, underlining GAC's expertise and market credibility in the MPV sector. In the SUV segment, the GS8 ranked first among Chinese-brand mid-size SUVs for three-year resale value, while the GS3 EMZOOM placed third in the compact SUV category. Meanwhile, the EMPOW and GA6 secured third and fourth place respectively in the compact and mid-size sedan categories, demonstrating comprehensive coverage of mainstream consumer segments and catering to diverse user value needs.

AION also demonstrated strong residual value performance. The AION RT ranked second in one-year resale value among pure electric compact cars, while the AION Y placed third in three-year resale value for pure electric compact SUVs. Backed by the world's only NEV "Lighthouse Factory," AION ensures products with "zero defects and zero faults." In 2025, it achieved the top ranking in China's new energy vehicle quality for the third consecutive year, maintaining leading resale value and customer satisfaction.

These achievements reflect GAC's strong manufacturing expertise and commitment to quality, as well as broad market recognition. Looking ahead, GAC will continue leveraging technology and a user-centric approach to enhance competitiveness, deliver higher-value mobility solutions, and lead the high-quality development of China's automotive industry.

By PR Newswire

GAC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GAC Top China Resale Value Rankings

Related Contents

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

GAC Strength drives success for Hong Kong Macao games

GAC Strength drives success for Hong Kong Macao games

GAC at the Canton Fair: Exploring a New Collaborative Model of Globalization for Chinese Enterprises - Products, Ecosystems, and Culture

GAC at the Canton Fair: Exploring a New Collaborative Model of Globalization for Chinese Enterprises - Products, Ecosystems, and Culture

GACB Sathorn and GAC Thailand Battery Center Now Open

GACB Sathorn and GAC Thailand Battery Center Now Open

Anxious carmakers hoping losses remain in rear mirror

Anxious carmakers hoping losses remain in rear mirror

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

CreateAI Unveils Heroes of Jin Yong Trailer

CreateAI Unveils Heroes of Jin Yong Trailer

Leadde Debuts AI Business Video Platform

Leadde Debuts AI Business Video Platform

LiberNovo Launches Enduring Support Service

LiberNovo Launches Enduring Support Service

Canadian Mint Honours Adinkra Symbols on Silver Coins

Canadian Mint Honours Adinkra Symbols on Silver Coins

DXC Appoints Rob Le Busque Regional Leader

DXC Appoints Rob Le Busque Regional Leader

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020