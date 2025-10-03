Corporate

G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025: Seoul to London Dates Out, Tickets Soon

October 03, 2025 | 15:11
(0) user say
Twenty arena shows promise hologram stages, giving K-pop blogs G-Dragon tour keywords and presale calendar.
HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 October 2025 - Legendary global icon G-DRAGON has officially revealed the details of his much-awaited world tour, G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch], making his triumphant return to the global stage.

In collaboration with Galaxy Corporation and AEG Presents, the tour promises an electrifying experience for fans worldwide.

Promoted by AEG Presents, 8Wonder, and ER CMG, G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI, presented by VPBank, will take place on 8 November at 8Wonder Ocean City.

The G-DRAGON OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP Presale will take place from 7 October (Tuesday), 10AM to 11:59PM local time. Following this, the VPBank Presale will take place from 8 October (Wednesday), 10AM till 11:59PM local time. General sales will start from 9 October (Thursday), 10AM local time onwards. Please visit the official ticketing site at vinwonders.com for more information.

The G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] tour, started in March 2025 in Korea, and has since spanned across 15 cities, with 30 shows. With sold-out performances night after night, G-DRAGON showcased his explosive live energy and unstoppable momentum on the world stage.

A pioneering member of BIGBANG, G-DRAGON has long been a driving force in the global K-POP industry, celebrated for his boundary-pushing music and trendsetting influence in fashion. After a seven-year hiatus from solo projects, he made a monumental comeback in 2024 with the release of his single 'POWER'. The track quickly soared up the charts, earning widespread acclaim. Building on this momentum, G-DRAGON unveiled his highly anticipated third studio album, 'Übermensch,' on February 25, 2025 – his first full-length solo project in over 11 years. The album, particularly featuring the tracks 'TOO BAD' and 'DRAMA', has been met with overwhelming praise from both fans and critics. 'Übermensch' marks a bold new chapter in G-DRAGON's career, solidifying his legacy as an artist who continues to evolve and push creative boundaries.

G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI, presented by VPBank
DATE 8 November 2025 (Saturday)
Venue 8Wonder Ocean City
G-DRAGON OFFICIAL
MEMBERSHIP PRESALE
Survey Registration Period		 3 October (Fri), 10AM to 5 October (Sun), 11:59PM
G-DRAGON OFFICIAL
MEMBERSHIP Presale		 7 October (Tue), 10AM to 11:59PM
VPBank Pre-Sale 8 October (Wed), 10AM to 11:59PM
General On Sale 9October (Thu), 10AM onwards

G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] Tour Dates
20 & 21 October Osaka Kyocera Dome Osaka [ENCORE]
1 &2 November Taipei Taipei Dome [ENCORE]
8 November Hanoi 8Wonder Ocean City 12, 13 & 14 December Seoul Gocheok Dome [ENCORE]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moreinformation can be found at www.aegpresents.com

By 8WONDER

TagTag:
G-DRAGON G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR Kpop blogs Übermensch Tour 2025

