G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025: VVIP to GA Ocean City Experience

October 07, 2025 | 15:11
(0) user say
Exclusive behind-the-scenes look, offering K-pop blogs G-Dragon tour keywords and experience details.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2025 - The mega concert G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] will take place on November 8 at 8Wonder Ocean City, with tickets officially opening for sale on October 7, 8, and 9. Prices range from VND 2 million to VND 8 million, offering a variety of exclusive benefits. With such anticipation, ticket sales are expected to spark an unprecedented rush from fans.

Having toured major cities worldwide with dozens of sold-out shows, G-DRAGON's world tour has cemented his position as one of the most influential artists in contemporary music. Now, as the legendary tour arrives at 8Wonder Ocean City – Vinhomes Ocean Park 3, a diverse ticketing system will cater to every fan: from those seeking to stand just steps away from their idol, to those wanting the best overall view and comfort to fully enjoy the spectacle.

For international stops, VVIP tickets have always been considered the ultimate luxury. In Vietnam, they once again prove their exclusivity by bringing fans closer to G-DRAGON than ever before. These tickets don't just secure seats nearest to the stage, where every look and gesture can be felt intimately, but also grant access to the exclusive sound check session, a rare behind-the-scenes moment that only a handful of fans worldwide ever witness. VVIP ticket holders will also take part in a send-off event, a special farewell few will forget, and receive a limited-edition gift set including a lanyard, card, and photo card. With extremely limited availability, VVIP truly stands as the "golden ticket" every FAM dreams of owning.

Next in line, VIP tickets deliver a complete and memorable experience. Located close to the stage with excellent viewing angles, VIP ensures fans won't miss a single beat of G-DRAGON's performance. VIP holders will also join the sound check session, experiencing G-DRAGON in his most natural and unfiltered moments. Accompanied by an exclusive gift set, VIP tickets are both a proud keepsake and a personal mark of being part of a historic event for Vietnamese fans.

While VVIP and VIP bring fans remarkably close, PREMIUM tickets offer another unique advantage: a front-facing, panoramic view of the stage and its dazzling light effects. From here, fans can take in not only G-DRAGON's electrifying performance but also the grand stage designs, mesmerizing visuals, and every detail of the production, making each and every PREMIUM seat the perfect choice for those who want to enjoy the concert as both an audio and visual feast.

For those who love the most electrifying atmosphere, GA tickets are where the energy peaks. In particular, GA 2, located directly behind VIP, is considered one of the best-value options, with a direct line of sight and an ideal distance from the stage. Immersed in the crowd, fans will truly feel the heartbeat of tens of thousands of voices in unison, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The CAT sections (CAT1–CAT6) provide flexible choices for those who want a more relaxed experience. CAT1 and CAT2 still allow fans to feel the heat of the stage, while CAT3 and CAT4 offer balanced views. CAT5 and CAT6 give a broader perspective—perfect for taking in the sea of glowing light sticks and the grandeur of the full stage. With accessible pricing and comfort, CAT tickets are ideal for enjoying the concert atmosphere in a more laid-back way.

As a founding member of BIGBANG, G-DRAGON has long been recognized as a driving force behind the global K-pop industry, known for his trailblazing music and fashion influence. After a seven-year hiatus from solo projects, he made a powerful comeback in 2024 with the single Power, which quickly topped charts and drew widespread acclaim. Continuing that momentum, on February 25, 2025, he will release his long-awaited third studio album, Übermensch—his first full-length solo project in over 11 years.

For millions of Vietnamese fans, the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] is the fulfillment of a dream, bringing their idol closer than ever. The concert on November 8, 2025, at 8Wonder Ocean City, organized by 8Wonder, will not only mark a milestone in G-DRAGON's career but also a proud moment for Vietnamese audiences—living in an era when global icons choose Vietnam as a world-class tour destination.

Ticket Information & Categories:

The pre-sale and official ticketing channels will be opened as follows:

  • Pre-sale (Membership & Sponsors): October 7-8 via VinWonders.com
  • Official Sale: October 9 via VinWonders.com and Ticketbox.vn

For pre-sale, fans simply need to create an account on VinWonders.com, log in, and enter their Membership code to purchase. Each account may purchase up to 2 tickets.

Note: Completing the Fan Club survey is required to participate in the pre-sale for fan members.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By 8Wonder

G-DRAGON Übermensch Tour VVIP GDragon Ocean City Übermensch Tour 2025

