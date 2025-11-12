Corporate

Full Tech Launches New Website for Convenient Commercial Kitchen Equipment Procurement

November 12, 2025 | 15:18
(0) user say
Full Tech Stainless Steel Engineering Co. has launched its brand-new website (fulltechse.com.hk)
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2025 - Full Tech Stainless Steel Engineering Co. has launched its brand-new website (www.fulltechse.com.hk), integrating services such as online quoting, e-commerce shopping, emergency repairs, kitchen engineering and customized orders. This assists food and beverage operators and procurement departments in completing equipment purchases and routine maintenance arrangements through a more transparent and efficient process.

Traditional commercial equipment procurement often involves back-and-forth requests for quotes, order confirmations, and delivery follow-ups, resulting in lengthy processes and opaque pricing that add pressure to time-sensitive food and beverage operations. Full Tech's new website prioritizes user experience with a clean and intuitive interface, allowing users to instantly request quotes online, complete payments, schedule deliveries, or report repairs, effectively shortening decision-making and delivery times. Additionally, the site features a new "Food & Beverage Operations Guide" section, which regularly shares practical information on licensing, equipment maintenance, repair case studies, and engineering details, providing valuable references for newly opened and expanding food and beverage brands.

Product and Service Portfolio
Full Tech's product lineup covers: refrigeration equipment, electric heating equipment, food processing equipment, stainless steel utensils, kitchen supplies, cleaning equipment, among others. In addition to standard models, the company offers stainless steel equipment customization, electric heating equipment customization, and refrigerator customization, tailored to fit site constraints and workflow requirements. The company also provides one-stop services including restaurant licences consultation, commercial kitchen design and engineering, and emergency repairs, helping clients comply with Hong Kong's statutory food hygiene and fire safety requirements while enhancing daily operational stability.

Statement from the Responsible Person
The responsible person at Full Tech stated: "The food and beverage industry is facing dual challenges of costs and manpower. We continue to invest resources in high cost-performance equipment and rapid services. Through the new website, customers can browse the complete catalog, obtain instant quotes, arrange customized orders, and schedule maintenance without visiting the store in person. This not only saves time but also helps manage multi-store operations remotely."

Key Website Features
  • Online instant quoting and secure checkout (supporting credit cards)
  • Quick account creation (supporting Google/Facebook login)
  • Online applications for emergency repairs and on-site inspections
  • Guided forms for equipment customization and engineering design
  • "Food & Beverage Operations Guide" content section (continuously updated)
https://fulltechse.com.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Full Tech

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Full Tech Commercial kitchen equipment Stainless Steel Engineering Online quoting services

