With an education spanning Architecture and Urban Design, Sansern entered the healthcare sector with a unique vision: to fuse the discipline of design thinking with cutting-edge technology. He pioneered the concept of "Technology-Enabled Human Care," where technology acts as an essential support system, not a substitute, for human expertise. His hands-on technical expertise allowed him to personally develop AI-powered consultation systems and integrated automation, ensuring his digital infrastructure perfectly served the patient experience.



This strategic groundwork proved vital when, in 2024, COSDENT faced a significant staff turnover. Instead of yielding, Sansern leveraged the challenge to build a robust integrated automation ecosystem. This innovation included the "Smart AI Consultation" platform, which boasts 96% accuracy in patient recommendations. The result was not just recovery, but massive growth: international patient acquisition rose by 55%, operational efficiency surged by 70%, and COSDENT scaled its premium services.



Under his leadership, COSDENT transformed from a local clinic into a global healthcare leader. By empowering clinicians to spend 40% more time on complex treatments and repositioning administrative staff as patient specialists, Sansern demonstrated how intelligent automation can enhance human potential.



Beyond his business success, Sansern champions digital minimalism and lifelong learning, using systems like PARA to manage knowledge and efficiency. His long-term vision is to democratize world-class healthcare and see his AI-enhanced models adopted across Asia, proving that technology can simultaneously elevate medicine and improve accessibility. His success, crowned by the APEA award, highlights his belief: "True leadership is about building systems that elevate human potential, not replace it."

