Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Frieze Masters “Voyage Through the Diamond Realm” Partnership Unveils Inaugural Art Presentation

October 20, 2025 | 15:03
(0) user say
By juxtaposing Mughal miniatures with contemporary installations, the curators invite viewers to question whether cultural transmission is linear or recursively refracted.

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - For centuries, diamonds have held a singular place in human history. From ancient myths to modern rituals, diamonds they have remained enduring symbols of celebration, strength, truth, and love - revered not only for their inherent beauty, but also for their timeless meaning. Some of nature's most ancient storytellers, they carry a living legacy across generations, through time and space.

From 15th – 19th October, De Beers partners with Frieze Masters for the first time to premiere Voyage Through the Diamond Realm, an immersive experience that invites audiences to journey through the timeless myths that surround these natural works of art. Through visual storytelling, scenography and soundscapes, the installation reveals the living heritage of diamonds and their cosmic and earthly journeys across time.

At the opening reception on 15th October, artists and creatives from multiple disciplines gathered to celebrate this debut. Notable attendees included Lily Allen, Anoushka Shankar, Erin O'Connor, Lennon Gallagher, Ananya Panday, Kesewa Aboah, Karan Johar, Giles Deacon, Supriya Lele, Twinkle Khana, and Wyman Wong. Guests enjoyed a champagne reception before being fully immersed in the history, tales, and legends surrounding the origins of natural diamonds—from their birth as stardust in the fiery hearts of stars to their discovery in the wild landscapes of rivers, deserts, and ice. It reveals how diamonds have inspired humanity's most enchanting stories about life and our place in the universe.

Echoing Frieze Masters' celebration of history through rare artefacts, significant artworks and enchanting objects, natural diamonds endure as one of nature's most treasured masterpieces – shaped by the elements over millennia each with their own story to tell.

Voyage through the Diamond Realm is the first chapter in a series of immersive experiences that will tour globally across the U.S., India and China, from early 2026.

https://www.debeersgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By De Beers Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Frieze Masters Diamond Realm Partnership Unveils

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

HKCSS Publishes First Caring Business Report

HKCSS Publishes First Caring Business Report

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

France supports Vietnam’s growing role in international arena: French Ambassador

France supports Vietnam’s growing role in international arena: French Ambassador

Vietnam enters new development era: Russian scholar

Vietnam enters new development era: Russian scholar

Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam

Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020