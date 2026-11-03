Forbes China names OPH Health founder Leona Tong top leader

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2026 – Leona Tong, founder and CEO of Singapore-based digital healthcare company OPH Health, was selected for the 2026 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese Selection. The awards ceremony was held on Thursday evening, Oct. 29.

Leona receiving the award on stage

Now in its sixth year, the annual selection recognizes individuals across technology, healthcare, business, investment and sports. Leona joins this year's honorees as a Value Creator.Leona founded OPH Health in Singapore in 2023 and leads an international team experienced in large-scale primary healthcare projects. Through collaboration with governments and healthcare organizations, she has led OPH's expansion into more than 10 countries and regions.Primary care services are often fragmented, with uneven access to specialist expertise and gaps between screening, treatment and follow-up. OPH integrates medical devices and clinical software to connect care across communities, clinics, hospitals and homes. Its work spans healthcare delivery infrastructure and medical AI, helping frontline providers access specialist resources and coordinate care.By combining health assessments, telemedicine and clinical software, OPH helps providers coordinate screening, referrals and chronic disease follow-up. This extends care beyond individual appointments and creates a clinical data foundation for medical AI development.For public health systems, OPH provides integrated solutions for community screening, referrals between levels of care and regional health information sharing, supporting national primary healthcare programs. Connecting primary care facilities with hospitals helps extend access to specialist expertise and supports earlier detection of health risks, referrals and follow-up.For private healthcare groups, OPH integrates health assessments, telemedicine and chronic disease management into digital clinic and care management solutions, helping providers deliver ongoing care beyond individual consultations. OPH adapts its solutions to local needs, from building primary care capacity in less-developed countries and regions to supporting clinics and community health services in developed markets.Primary care workstations bring together screening, outpatient care, chronic disease management and telemedicine, while capturing clinical data. Capsule Clinic provides community-based health assessments and remote consultations. When paired with Smart Pharmacy, it also supports prescription medication pickup. Portable spirometers and companion software support lung function testing and follow-up. Together, these tools help providers bring more services closer to patients.VIOLA is used in Singapore's public polyclinics. Its vaccine cabinet and management software help nurses monitor temperatures, verify vaccine retrieval using computer vision, and track inventory and expiration dates. The system maintains traceable records of vaccine handling. Frontline nursing teams contributed to its development and refinement, with project support from OPH Health.OPH is progressively enhancing its distributed medical AI system linking medical devices, clinical software and large AI models. As the system evolves, OPH is integrating data from clinic workstations and home monitoring devices into consultations, referrals and follow-up. AI servers at clinics and hospitals are intended to run models locally to assist with clinical documentation, report interpretation and clinical decision-making. Clinicians would review AI outputs before inclusion in medical records.OPH is expanding the system's capacity to maintain a health digital twin for each person: a digital profile updated with test results, clinician-verified records and monitoring data. AI assistants for clinicians and individuals would support care plans, reminders and follow-up between visits. Features derived from clinical data, together with feedback, could support model training, evaluation and improvement, subject to authorization for the intended use and quality review. Model updates would require validation and approval before clinical use. With raw data processed locally under appropriate controls, the system is designed to connect ongoing care with medical AI development.

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Website: www.ophhealth.com