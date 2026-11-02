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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AGD and ISCA extend partnership for public finance training

November 02, 2026 | 15:52
(0) user say
The Accountant-General's Department renewed a three-year partnership agreement with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, providing continuous professional training across public service finance departments.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – The Accountant-General's Department (AGD) has renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) for a three-year partnership to build a future-ready public finance and internal audit workforce while strengthening the attractiveness of careers in these fields.

Through this partnership, AGD and ISCA will collaborate on professional development in more areas such as AI, sustainability, assurance and financial governance. The organisations will curate and promote training programmes with reference to the Public Sector Finance and Internal Audit Competency Frameworks and create opportunities for professional exchange with the wider accountancy community.

The expanded collaboration comes as global economic shifts, technological advances and sustainability considerations change how organisations operate, assess risks and allocate resources. Across business and government, finance professionals are increasingly expected to contribute to planning, evaluate options and advise leaders alongside their financial reporting and compliance responsibilities.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Ms Esther Wee, Accountant-General and Chief of Government Finance, and Lee Boon Teck, President of ISCA.

Equipping public sector officers with AI capabilities

To build AI capabilities, AGD is supporting its public finance and internal audit workforce of approximately 4,000 officers in developing AI and digital competencies, including through ISCA's AI Fluency Programme. More than 400 officers have already enrolled, with the programme being progressively extended across the Public Service.

Officers will undergo structured training covering practical applications, responsible use of AI and the professional judgement needed to work effectively with AI-generated information.

The training aims to establish a common foundation of AI capabilities across public finance teams, helping officers embrace technology while maintaining high standards of financial governance and accountability.

Building careers with purpose and global professional connections

Beyond preparing officers for AI, AGD and ISCA are also expanding pathways across public sector agencies as it strengthens the professional capabilities needed to support resource allocation, governance and financial stewardship of public resources.

Public agencies will be progressively brought into AGD's Accredited Training Organisation network, enabling officers to gain practical experience and mentorship within their agencies as they pursue a career that contributes to Singapore. To date, 27 agencies have joined the network.

The Chartered Accountant of Singapore [CA (Singapore)] pathway opens doors to a wider professional community. Through ISCA's membership in Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a network representing over 2 million Chartered Accountants and students across more than 190 countries, public sector officers can connect with international professional knowledge, networks and learning opportunities.

Developing finance professionals for tomorrow

Ms Esther Wee, Accountant-General and Chief of Government Finance, said: "Managing public finances well is fundamental to maintaining public trust. As technology transforms how finance work is done, sustaining that trust will require our officers to strengthen their professional judgement, and build emerging capabilities to take on new responsibilities. AGD will work with ISCA to enhance continuing professional development opportunities and extend structured training and mentorship across Ministries and Statutory Boards. These efforts reflect our continued commitment to developing a trusted and future-ready public finance and internal audit workforce — one that can steward public resources well and meet the evolving needs of Singaporeans."

Lee Boon Teck, President of ISCA, said: "AI can help finance professionals work faster and analyse information more effectively. But it cannot replace the professional judgement, ethical responsibility and accountability that are central to our profession. Our partnership with AGD brings together AI capabilities and the strong professional foundation of the CA (Singapore) qualification. We want public sector officers to have the same opportunities to develop professionally, learn from industry and connect with the global accountancy community. Ultimately, the value of a finance professional is not just in producing numbers but in using those numbers to help organisations make better decisions."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg

and www.agd.gov.sg.

By Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants

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TagTag:
AGD ISCA public finance training

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