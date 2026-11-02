HKPC hosts LogTech Expo 2026 displaying smart logistics systems

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2026 – Organised by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and funded by the Logistics Promotion Funding Scheme (LPFS) under the Maritime and Aviation Training Fund of the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the HKSAR Government, LogTech Expo 2026 attracted strong participation from industry professionals and the public, bringing together over 50 logistics, supply chain and innovation and technology (I&T) enterprises, as well as representatives from industry, academia and the public sector. The Expo showcased innovative technologies and applications spanning artificial intelligence (AI), smart supply chain management, smart warehousing, logistics robotics, green logistics and the low-altitude economy, fostering the integration of technology with real-world logistics scenarios and exploring new opportunities in the digitalisation and smart transformation of the logistics industry.

Aligned with the logistics and innovation priorities outlined in Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address, including strengthening Hong Kong's role as an international maritime centre and international aviation hub, promoting modern logistics development, and accelerating AI and low-altitude economy applications, the Expo was held under the theme "Smart-Driven Transformation, Leading the Future of Logistics". Through exhibitions, forums, technical sharing sessions and business matching activities, the event promoted the integration of innovative technologies with real-world logistics applications and accelerated the industry's digital and intelligent transformation. The Opening Ceremony was officiated by Mr YAU Cheuk Hang, Vic, JP, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the HKSAR Government, and Mr DU Yonghai, Chief Innovation Officer of HKPC. The Expo also received support from more than 20 industry organisations.YAU Cheuk Hang, Vic, JP, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics, said: "Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address put forward the goal of fully developing Hong Kong into a 'Global Maritime Capital', focusing on the two key areas of 'increasing quantity' and 'improving quality'. Driving the smart and green transformation of the logistics industry is one of the key priorities under the 'improving quality' agenda. The LogTech Expo has become an annual event for the logistics industry, enabling industry stakeholders to learn about the latest logistics technology solutions and to discuss the development trends and applications of smart logistics. It is hoped that this will help enhance the productivity of the industry and maintain the competitiveness of Hong Kong's logistics sector."DU Yonghai, Chief Innovation Officer of HKPC, said:"AI has evolved from being a tool for enhancing efficiency into a key engine driving the transformation and upgrading of the logistics industry. Through the integration of AI, robotics, automation systems and data analytics technologies, enterprises can enhance supply chain visibility, optimise decision-making processes and respond more quickly to changing market demands. HKPC has been actively promoting the application of AI and advanced manufacturing and logistics technologies. Through LogTech Expo 2026, we hope to facilitate technology exchange and cross-sector collaboration, helping the industry seize new opportunities arising from smart logistics and the low-altitude economy, while supporting Hong Kong's logistics sector in advancing towards greater efficiency, intelligence and sustainability."This year's Expo brought together more than 50 logistics, supply chain and I&T enterprises, showcasing a wide range of smart logistics applications covering AI, smart warehousing, logistics robotics, supply chain visibility, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and automated logistics systems. Through real-world use cases, exhibitors demonstrated how AI, robotics and data technologies are enhancing logistics operations, optimising warehouse management and improving supply chain transparency.Highlights included quadruped robots (Robot Dogs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), intelligent sorting systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), RFID logistics tracking solutions and high-density smart warehousing equipment, which attracted strong interest from visitors seeking to understand their practical applications and future potential in logistics operations. Companies including BPS Logistics Technology, HSM Industrial Solution Limited, Million Tech Development Limited, IoT Systems Limited and Beijing Xingdongjiyuan Co., Ltd. showcased innovative solutions in smart warehousing, automated operations and supply chain management.Participating companies also affirmed the Expo's effectiveness as a platform for industry engagement. Eddie CHAP, General Manager of Supply Chain Solutions of Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited, said, "The Expo brought together stakeholders from across the logistics and supply chain sectors, providing an ideal platform for industry exchange and the showcase of smart logistics solutions."Mandy MAK, Chief Operating Officer of Swivel Software, said, "The Expo helped facilitate effective alignment between logistics technologies and industry needs, driving the practical adoption of innovative solutions and advancing digital transformation within the industry."The Expo also facilitated the sharing of practical industry experience through thematic forums and technical presentations. One of the highlights was the opening seminar, "Smart Tools for Logistics: Practical AI Applications and Insights", moderated by Ryan IP, Vice President and Executive Director of the Public Policy Institute of Our Hong Kong Foundation. The seminar featured Professor LAI Kee-hung, Head of the Department of Logistics and Maritime Studies and Chair Professor of Shipping and Logistics at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Sunny HO, MH, JP, FCILT, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Shippers' Council; Keno CHEUNG Tai-yip, President of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong; and Suki CHEUNG Shuk-ming, Chief Executive Officer of MG Ship. The panel explored the logistics industry's ongoing digital transformation from a model of "reactive response" to one driven by "predictive decision-making", and examined the significant value of AI in enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and strengthening risk management. Speakers noted that despite AI's enormous potential, the industry continues to face challenges such as gaps between expected and actual returns on investment, poor data quality, and cybersecurity and compliance requirements. The speakers also pointed out that approximately 65% of small and medium-sized enterprises remain at an early stage of technology adoption. They unanimously advocated for the education sector to cultivate multidisciplinary talent equipped with critical thinking skills, while calling on the Government and industry stakeholders to jointly promote affordable and user-friendly digital solutions. Such efforts, they said, would help narrow industry gaps and accelerate the comprehensive upgrading of the logistics sector.Throughout the day, the Expo hosted more than 10 thematic forums and technical sharing sessions covering AI, digital twins, cross-border e-commerce logistics, supply chain visibility, ESG and green logistics, and the low-altitude economy, providing an important platform for the industry to exchange practical insights and explore the latest technological applications.In addition to the exhibition and seminar programme, the Expo featured a dedicated networking and business matching session that brought together exhibitors, logistics and supply chain practitioners, partners, buyers and other industry stakeholders to have in-depth discussions on logistics technology applications, digital transformation strategies, market trends and potential collaboration opportunities. This helps connect technology providers with enterprise users while facilitating the adoption of innovative solutions and new business partnerships, and further strengthens the Expo's role as a platform for logistics technology exchange, business matching and knowledge sharing.Looking ahead, HKPC will continue to work closely with industry partners to promote the practical adoption of AI, automation, data-driven technologies and other innovations across the logistics sector. By fostering deeper integration between technology and industry applications, HKPC is committed to supporting the digitalisation, intelligent transformation and high-quality development of Hong Kong's logistics industry.

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