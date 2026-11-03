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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Central Department Store marks 79th anniversary at Central Chidlom

November 03, 2026 | 09:57
(0) user say
Retail operator Central Department Store opened its 79th anniversary event at Central Chidlom, hosting interactive installations, fashion exhibits, and celebrity performances through November 2.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2026 - Celebrating 79 years, Central Department Store, under Central Retail, transforms Central Chidlom into a spectacular "Dream Garden" filled with flowers, art, fashion, food and exciting experiences! Running from 29 October – 2 November 2026, this spectacular flower festival brings five must-experience highlights to the heart of Bangkok.

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A Star-Studded Opening Celebration

The festival kicked off with fan-favorite duo Namtan Tipnaree and Film Rachanun, who brought their charm and creativity to the celebration, featuring a special charity art auction of their artworks. All proceeds will benefit the Kamlangjai Project, supporting opportunities and new beginnings for inmates and former inmates. The excitement continued with a special mini concert by Billkin Putthipong, followed by electrifying music from DJ ROOTS and PATRA B, making it a night to remember.

And the excitement doesn't stop there. Here are 5 reasons to experience this year's spectacular flower festival.

1. Six Floral Worlds, Endless Photo Opportunities

Explore six picture-perfect floral worlds across Floors G–5: WHITE VIBE, featuring elegant white blooms and a 3.8-metre giant vase; SWEET BREEZE, with ballet-inspired floral displays; GOOD MOOD, a pastel meadow with 31 adorable sheep sculptures; THE HIDDEN WONDER OF TREE ROOTS, an imaginative nature-inspired installation; HANG HANG, showcasing vibrant hanging floral art; and KEEP SMILING, a playful meadow with charming dog sculptures. Every floor offers a picture-perfect moment!

2. Discover Art & Flowers by Japanese Artist YUTA OKUDA

Experience a stunning Art & Flower Installation by YUTA OKUDA, featuring colourful handcrafted flowers made from corn husks, at the connecting tunnel between Central Chidlom and Central Embassy. Continue your creative journey with "A Canvas to Carry: Tote Bag Painting Workshop" on Floor 5 at Central Embassy.

3. Get Creative with DIY Workshops & AI Beauty Experiences

Enjoy hands-on activities including Blooming Keychain, Flower Patch on Tote, Malai Bar & Styling (traditional Thai floral garlands reimagined as fashion accessories), Resin Mobile Case, Hammered Flower Art and Perfume Atelier workshops.

Discover CENTRAL SKIN AI, offering AI-powered skin analysis in approximately five minutes, along with complimentary skincare samples at Beauty Galerie, Floor G. Step into a 3D floral world at Samsung Flower Galaxy Studio, and join the Flower Stamp Rally across eight locations for a THB 100 dining voucher, limited to 100 redemptions.

4. Taste Exclusive Floral Menus from 10 Popular Restaurants

Discover floral-inspired dishes and drinks from Weng, Shichi, Mozza by Cocotte, Ăn Cơm Ăn Cá, The Rolling Pinn, Greyhound, Pash Juices, Taproom, Aeb Zaab Songprapa and Lofter. Don't miss Blossom Bedazzling and the Blooming Wall at Lofter, Floor 6, plus traditional Thai floral-inspired desserts at Eathai, Central Embassy.

5. Shop Exclusive Collections & Enjoy Over THB 8 Million in Rewards

Enjoy up to 30% off new arrivals, plus Only at Central, Limited Edition and New Drop collections from brands including Estée Lauder, La Mer, Mardi Mercredi, SEIKO, adidas and Pandora. Get combined shopping privileges of up to 32% and discover exciting rewards.

At Central Chidlom, spend THB 5,000 in a single receipt to enter the CENTRAL WONDERS BLOOM MYSTERY BOX, featuring over 3,000 prizes. Fitness lovers can join RUN FOR REWARDS for a THB 400 shopping discount coupon upon presenting proof of a 5 km or 10 km run. Additional privileges await international visitors and The 1 Expat members.

One Destination, Endless Reasons to Visit. From art and creativity to dining and shopping, experience a world of Good Mood & Good Vibes in the heart of Bangkok.

Central Chidlom, Bangkok
29 October – 2 November 2026

Activities, promotions and privileges are subject to terms and conditions. Selected workshops require qualifying purchases.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Central Department Store

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Central Department Store Central Department Store 79th anniversary Central Chidlom Dream Garden flower festival

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