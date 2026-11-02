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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chamet deploys multimodal AI moderation for live video streams

November 02, 2026 | 15:44
(0) user say
Social platform Chamet integrated multimodal artificial intelligence risk-scoring systems to scan live video content continuously, enforcing age restrictions as Singapore enacts its Online Safety Code.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2026 – Chamet, a global live streaming and video chat platform with more than 50 million downloads on Google Play worldwide, is expanding its use of multimodal, multi-model AI to moderate live content and protect users. Southeast Asia is one of Chamet's strongest regions, and its safety systems are built for live video.

Singapore has moved quickly on online harms. The Online Safety Commission began operations on June 29, 2026, and can direct platforms to disable harmful content or restrict accounts in cases such as online harassment and intimate image abuse. Since March 31, 2025, IMDA's online safety code for app stores has required designated app stores to roll out age assurance that keeps children away from apps rated 18+.

Multimodal Detection of Suspected Minors

Chamet is open only to adults aged 18 and over, with zero tolerance for underage users. Rather than relying on one signal, its system combines profile photos, live-stream frames, video, voice, text, self-reported age and account behaviour. Each case receives a risk level based on model confidence, and the system can restrict content, limit interactions, or restrict the account. Human reviewers check cases before final decisions. Accounts found to have falsified their age are permanently suspended.

Multi-Model Fusion for Content Review

Chamet runs several moderation models and third-party services, each with its own labels and confidence scales. The platform maps their outputs onto one shared risk scale, then weighs them by content type, where the content appears, and each model's track record. Each item gets one risk level, and a consistent action, with the highest-risk cases reviewed first.

These systems work alongside real-person face verification, safeguards against unauthorised screen recording, in-app reporting and blocking, and an appeals process. Chamet also offers free real-time AI translation in more than 50 languages, turning speech into on-screen subtitles during video calls.

"In a live video call, harm can happen in seconds, so safety has to work just as fast," said David Qi, Chief Marketing Officer of Chamet. "By combining many models and signals, our review teams can spot risk sooner and make more consistent decisions. Connecting people and keeping them safe are two parts of the same job."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at https://www.hkfuliao.com/.

By Chamet

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Chamet multimodal AI moderation live video streams

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