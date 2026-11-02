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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hill's Pet Nutrition upgrades senior pet food formulations in Hong Kong

November 02, 2026 | 10:49
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Pet food manufacturer Hill's Pet Nutrition upgraded its mature cat and dog food products across Hong Kong, adding ActivBiome+ prebiotic technology for animal digestive health.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 – Hill's Pet Nutrition has announced that it is promoting ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit technology in Hong Kong and enhancing its life-stage cat food and dog food formulations to meet the nutritional needs of mature and senior pets. Incorporating prebiotics for dogs and prebiotics for cats, the technology forms part of the company's approach to supporting digestive health and overall wellbeing.

Hill's will also collaborate with veterinarians and pet care professionals to promote nutrition education, encouraging owners to incorporate nutritional management into preventive healthcare plans from an early stage.

Pet Food for Senior Dogs and Senior Cats Support Life-Stage Nutrition

The South China Morning Post, citing a recent survey, reported that Hong Kong cat owners spend an average of approximately HK$2,062 per cat each month, with expenditure increasing year on year. This reflects owners' continued investment in pet healthcare and nutrition.

Ageing is a gradual process. Pets may experience increased digestive sensitivity, reduced activity, changes in immune function and a greater burden on the kidneys over time. Hill's encourages owners to pay closer attention to everyday nutrition and adopt a proactive approach to health management through their pets' diets.

When selecting pet food for senior dogs and pet food for senior cats, Hill's recommends that owners work with their veterinarians to consider each pet's age, breed, lifestyle and health status. Its life-stage ranges include options for mature and senior pets, alongside everyday and prescription nutrition for individual dietary needs

Prebiotics for Dogs and Cats Support a Healthy Gut Microbiome

Hill's identifies gut health as an important factor in supporting pets' immune health. To address the changing nutritional needs of aging pets, the company continues to advance the application of prebiotic fibres in its cat and dog food formulations.

According to Hill's, these fibres nourish beneficial gut bacteria, helping maintain a balanced gut microbiome and supporting normal digestive function. A well-functioning digestive system helps pets absorb nutrients from food, supporting skin and coat condition, daily energy levels and overall vitality as they progress through mature and senior life stages.

Drawing on research published in Nature Reviews Immunology and the Journal of Animal Science, the original release states that approximately 70% to 90% of immune cells are located in the gut. It highlights the importance of a healthy gut environment in defending against external pathogens, supporting intestinal barrier function and maintaining overall health.

Improving Gut Health in Dogs and Cats Through Tailored Nutrition

For pet owners wondering how to improve their dog's or cat's gut health, Hill's promotes a tailored nutritional approach. According to the company, prebiotic fibres nourish beneficial gut bacteria, helping maintain a balanced gut microbiome and supporting normal digestive function. Hill's encourages owners to work with their veterinarians to select appropriate food based on each pet's life stage, digestive needs and overall health.

According to Hill's product information, cat and dog foods featuring ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit technology combine fructooligosaccharides (FOS), oat beta-glucan fibre and antioxidant vitamins to provide balanced nutritional support. The company describes the technology as a blend of prebiotic fibres and antioxidants designed to support digestion, immune system health, vitality and overall organ health.

Selected Hill's products also offer targeted nutritional solutions, including ActivBiome+ Digestion for digestive health and ActivBiome+ Kidney Defense for kidney-related nutritional needs. These solutions are intended for pets with specific or multiple nutritional requirements, following veterinary assessment

Hill's Partners with Veterinary Teams to Promote Lifelong Care

Beyond product development, Hill's will continue working with veterinary teams and pet care professionals to strengthen nutrition education and help owners recognise their pets' changing needs throughout life.

Dr Karen Shenoy, Hill's Global Chief Veterinary Officer, said: "Every meal is an opportunity to improve a pet's health and wellbeing. At Hill's, the veterinary profession has always been at the heart of what we do. We are committed to being their partner, helping them address evolving health needs through innovative and continuously improved pet nutrition."

Hill's encourages owners to schedule regular veterinary check-ups and review their pets' diets in line with professional advice, making daily nutrition part of a consistent, lifelong approach to health and wellbeing.

https://www.hillspet.hk/zh-hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hill’s

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TagTag:
Hills Pet Nutrition pet food formulations hong kong

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