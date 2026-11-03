Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ProHance launches AI Adoption Index tracking workplace technology usage

November 03, 2026 | 10:34
(0) user say
Operations software developer ProHance released its AI Adoption Index scorecard, helping corporate executives evaluate employee compliance and productivity metrics from approved artificial intelligence software.

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHance, an AI-led Productivity Orchestration platform, today launched the AI Adoption Index, an AI realization scorecard that helps enterprises measure AI usage and confirm that it is on approved tools, applied to real work and turning into delivered value.

The launch comes as unmanaged AI use draws closer scrutiny. A 2026 industry study of data breaches found that incidents involving shadow AI, meaning AI tools used by employees without IT approval, accounted for 43% of all breaches, up from 20% in 2025. Among organizations reporting an AI-related security incident, 92% lacked adequate AI access controls.

Enterprises can usually see who uses AI and how much. Leadership still lacks answers on whether that use is sanctioned, whether it reaches real work, and what it produces.

For every enterprise, the AI Adoption Index lets leaders:

  • Map: See how AI is used across teams, from AI-Aware to AI-First.
  • Measure: Identify which teams are behind on adoption.
  • Mitigate: Detect shadow AI and keep a permanent audit trail.

Usage analytics stop at activity. Governance and security tools control approval and spend but cannot show whether AI changes how work gets done, and a separate set of tools tracks output shipped. The AI Adoption Index brings all three views together in one place, across every AI tool and every team.

"ProHance is envisioning to solve a critical problem of assessing AI's impact on the workforce by helping leaders understand how to reskill and reshape their workforce with AI by measuring actual impact of AI and humans together," said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance. "AI Adoption Index shows leaders who is using what, how deeply, at what cost, and where AI is running without approval, measured from the work itself, so they can decide where to act."

The Index follows ProHance's launch of its outcome measurement layer for Outsourcing Performance Management (OPM), which gives enterprises independent evidence of what their outsourced and contingent teams deliver. Across both launches, ProHance is focused on driving visibility for enterprises, so that AI-ready organizations can improve outcomes from their people and their AI together.

By PR Newswire

ProHance

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ProHance AI Adoption Index Shadow AI AI Governance

Related Contents

ProHance launches governance platform to track contingent workforce metrics

ProHance launches governance platform to track contingent workforce metrics

Jamf's AI Governance gives enterprises visibility and control over AI tools on managed Macs

Jamf's AI Governance gives enterprises visibility and control over AI tools on managed Macs

NAVER CEO Joins UN Global Compact Board 2025 to steer AI Governance

NAVER CEO Joins UN Global Compact Board 2025 to steer AI Governance

IFS Takes the Lead in AI Governance

IFS Takes the Lead in AI Governance

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

AMERYS Hotel Phu Quoc opens resort in Vietnam coastal hub

AMERYS Hotel Phu Quoc opens resort in Vietnam coastal hub

Dedicate series premieres in Philippines surpassing 2 million views

Dedicate series premieres in Philippines surpassing 2 million views

Huawei launches intelligent venue technology at Shenzhen arts centre

Huawei launches intelligent venue technology at Shenzhen arts centre

Philandart Studio launches HYPEVERSE virtual K pop group

Philandart Studio launches HYPEVERSE virtual K pop group

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AMERYS Hotel Phu Quoc opens resort in Vietnam coastal hub

AMERYS Hotel Phu Quoc opens resort in Vietnam coastal hub

Tax reforms carve the path for growth and confidence

Tax reforms carve the path for growth and confidence

Dedicate series premieres in Philippines surpassing 2 million views

Dedicate series premieres in Philippines surpassing 2 million views

Ho Chi Minh City eyes chip design as US tech firms look to Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City eyes chip design as US tech firms look to Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020