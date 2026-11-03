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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Banyan Group presents six Phuket real estate projects in Hong Kong

November 03, 2026 | 09:30
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Banyan Group Residences scheduled a two-day sales exhibition at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong from November 7, presenting six Laguna Phuket residential developments to prospective buyers.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Banyan Group Residences returns with a two-day sales exhibition on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November 2026, presenting six signature developments from its Phuket collection in the Diplomat Room, St. Regis Singapore, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Banyan Group Residences Returns to Singapore with Exclusive Phuket Residences Showcase

Singapore buyers are already familiar with Phuket, and demand is shifting from holiday ownership towards long-term residency. This collection is designed for that shift: full-time homes within an established resort community, not just investment property.

The exhibition follows record first-half sales for Banyan Group Residences, up 38% year on year.

"Singapore has long been one of our most important buyer markets, and what we are seeing now is a shift in how buyers think about Phuket – not only as a holiday destination, but as a place to live," said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences. "More people are choosing to make Phuket home, and that is what makes it a sound long-term investment."

Laguna Phuket is home to more than 70 nationalities, and across Phuket foreign buyers now account for over 60% of condominium purchases, many choosing to live in their properties rather than simply invest.

Banyan Group Residences expects to launch up to USD 1 billion in new luxury projects in Phuket over the next two to three years.

Ranked first in Asia and fifth globally for branded residences (Savills, 2025-26), Banyan Group Residences will showcase six developments at the exhibition, including some of the most exclusive it has ever released:

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea

Just six three-bedroom duplex residences between Laguna Phuket's lagoons and Bang Tao Beach, with yacht-inspired design, private pools and a home gym in each.

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus

Sixteen absolute beachfront residences on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private pool and up to 768 square metres of space – among the most luxurious condominiums ever released in Phuket.

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna

Eight four-bedroom beachfront townhomes on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private lift, garden terrace and rooftop infinity pool facing the Andaman Sea sunset.

Angsana Golf Residences Topaz

Two- and three-bedroom residences and penthouses in three low-rise buildings overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with private rooftop pools.

Bellaguna Golf Residences

Low-rise buildings amid tropical gardens overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private pools.

Bellaguna Lake Residences

One- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses on the Laguna Phuket lagoon, with private rooftop pools on selected units.

Owners receive Sanctuary Club membership, with privileges at Banyan Group hotels, RAVA Beach Club and Laguna Golf access, plus a year of complimentary property management.

Banyan Living

Owners can also opt into Banyan Living, the Group's hospitality-led rental and management platform.

To attend, RSVP to info@banyangroupresidences.com or visit go.banyangroupresidences.com/singapore-showcase

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Banyan Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Banyan Group real estate Phuket

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